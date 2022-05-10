Top 4 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Paterson, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

4. Mamajuana Cafe Paterson

For my money, this is one of the best Jamaican restaurants in all of New Jersey, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to get away from the island without actually venturing far. The West Indian restaurant is known for its jerk chicken and curried goat, but a variety of other dishes are available as well, including oxtail stew and seafood dishes like shrimp creole. The family-owned business also has quite a few vegetarian options, but most customers at Mamajuana Cafe Paterson rave about the meat entrees first and foremost!

3. Bahama Breeze

This restaurant is nestled in the heart of Jamaica. If you're looking for a romantic night out, this is the place to be. The gazebo that serves as the restaurant's main eating area is surrounded by trees and greenery with an amazing view of the mountains. As a bonus, if you come during sunset, there are fireflies all around you!

They serve some of the best jerk chicken on the island: tender meat and crispy skin. There are a lot of options if you want something other than their famous chicken but want to keep it Jamaican: curried goat, fried plantains, and macaroni & cheese are just some.

2. Hills Carib Flava

The restaurant is known for having a hearty Jamaican menu full of great dishes. The staff is friendly and accommodating.

This restaurant gives you everything you could want from a Jamaican joint. It's got all the classics: Jerk Chicken, Brown Stewed Fish, Oxtail, Curry Goat... You name it! When I tried it out for myself with a few friends last week, I was also impressed by its jerk fish burrito. If you're in Jamaica and craving some familiar cuisine with a local twist, this place should be at the top of your list.

1. Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill has been serving delicious Caribbean-style food in the city. The company has expanded its menu to include a variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Golden Krust's signature items are its patties in various flavors including beef, chicken, vegetable, and spicy beef.

Located on University Avenue in Jamaica Plain is also known for its Jamaican-style fast food! The restaurant boasts two locations: one on Hyde Park Avenue and another at South Street Seaport that serves sandwiches with classic Jamaican flavors. Customers can order anything from jerk chicken tacos to oxtail soup at Golden Krust’s lunch counter or takeout window!