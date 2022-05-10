Hayward, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Hayward, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Minto’s Jamaican Patties & Juice Bar

Minto’s Jamaican Patties & Juice Bar is a food truck and restaurant that serves authentic Jamaican food. The restaurant owner started out as a street vendor and then got his own brick-and-mortar shop in Hayward, California.

They specialize in Jamaican-style patties, jerk chicken, oxtails, callaloo soup, curried goat, and other delicious delicacies. They also have a variety of organic smoothie and juice drinks to go with the meals.

The food truck can be found outside the entrance of the store on 20055 Hesperian Blvd in Hayward to serve customers who are on the go.

Visitors can also come into the store to enjoy their meals or grab some patties to go or even order them online through various delivery apps such as DoorDash and GrubHub.

4. Mintos Jamaican Restaurant & bar

Mintos Jamaican restaurant is family owned and operated since 2002. They serve authentic Jamaican Cuisine. Their menu features Caribbean jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtails, red snapper, and more!

They offer a variety of fresh seafood dishes including grilled tilapia, shrimp Jerk, and blackened salmon salad. But the best thing about this place is that they have an open dance floor for Reggae nights! Every Tuesday DJ Prez spins your favorite hits from 8 pm until midnight. If you are looking for a great night out with friends or family to enjoy some delicious food and dancing then Mintos is the place to go!

3. Kingston 11 Cuisine

If you like Jamaican food, this is a great place to go. The food is delicious, and the staff is great. The curried chicken is one of my favorites. The oxtail is also very good.

2. Carmen & Family Bar-B-Q

Carmen and Family Bar-B-Q are located in the Downtown area of Hayward. They are winners of many Hayward, CA awards including “Best of the Bay” and “The Best Choice”. This restaurant has an outdoor seating area where you can eat your food while enjoying the warm, sunny weather! If you like eating outdoors then this is a great place for you to go!

They also have a large menu with various Jamaican dishes such as jerk chicken, beef patties, and curry goat. Inside this historic building, there is also a small gift shop where customers can purchase souvenirs from their visit or take them home as gifts for friends and family members who couldn’t be there on vacation with them but would still like something nice to remember their time spent in Jamaica by having one these items back at home where they live all year long without ever leaving.

1. Kendejah Restaurant

Kendejah Restaurant is one of the best Jamaican restaurants in Hayward. The food is delicious and the staff is friendly. The food is cooked with love and the prices are reasonable. The atmosphere is great, it's a great place for a business meeting or a date!

