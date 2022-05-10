Salinas, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Salinas, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2jI7_0fZF4ZUa00
Unsplash

5. Salinas City BBQ

The restaurant is located in the city of Salinas. They have a website where you can order delivery, and there are about 10 people working for the business.

4. Patria

Patria offers a casual dining experience and is open for lunch, brunch, and dinner. Patria offers an extensive menu featuring traditional Spanish dishes such as Jamon Iberico de Bellota, Paella Valenciana and Gambas al Ajillo. The restaurant's popular Brunch Menu offers dishes such as the crispy fingerling potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and Churros con Chocolate dessert churros with Mexican chocolate dipping sauce. For weekend brunches we recommend booking your reservation online through OpenTable as this place fills up fast!

3. Gino's Fine Italian Food

Gino's Fine Italian Food is a family-owned restaurant and wine bar serving Italian cuisine in the heart of San Leandro, California. In addition to local favorites such as steak, seafood, and pasta dishes, they also serve vegetarian and vegan options and can accommodate gluten-free diets.

2. First Awakenings

The restaurant is also known for its fresh seafood and specials including red snapper, lobster tail, and pasta dishes.

The chef provides several options for the non-meat eater as well such as vegetarian festival, veggie patties, and curried tofu served with steamed vegetables or rice and peas.

Desserts include carrot cake, and cheesecake varieties like banana rum cheesecake, pineapple cream cheese pie, coconut cream pie, and chocolate mousse pie.

1. Rancho Cielo

The restaurant offers excellent food and service at a good price, with a great atmosphere to boot. We love it because not only do they have big portions and good quality food, but everyone working there is also so warm and welcoming.

The staff is always very friendly and accommodating, so we think Rancho Cielo is a great place for families as well as large parties or business meetings. We've brought all sorts of groups here, and they're always happy with the service; especially our kids who love exploring the menu in search of new favorites.

