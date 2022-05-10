Clarksville, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Dumplins Bistro & Bakery

In the mood for some American, Soups, Grill, and Diner cuisine? Stop by Dumplins Bistro & Bakery at West Kings House Road. It's a casual dining experience, but there are plenty of options for those who are looking to get fancy too. Vegetarians, Vegans, and those on a Gluten-free diet will still be able to have a great time here. They're open for lunch, dinner, or both depending on the location. Parking should be easy - they have their own lot!

Dumplins Bistro & Bakery also takes credit cards so you can pay using your Visa or Mastercard!

4. Old Town Spaghetti Store

Old Town Spaghetti Store is a family-owned Italian restaurant that has been in business for 43 years and serves traditional Sicilian dishes. They know how to make the tastiest, freshest pasta and provide a cozy atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. TripAdvisor recently voted Old Town Spaghetti Store as one of the best Italian restaurants in Tennessee, and it's easy to see why: they use only locally sourced ingredients and make all their pasta from scratch every day. The chef personally ensures that every meal is made with the utmost care. From their famous spaghetti carbonara to their daily-made potato gnocchi, diners can expect delectable dishes that are sure to please even the pickiest foodies.

3. Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store

Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store is a popular spot for one of the best breakfasts in town. Breakfast options at Brooks Shaw’s include eggs cooked in any style, bacon or sausage (or both), grits or hash brown casserole, biscuits or toast, pancakes or French toast with syrup, and fruit cobbler, cinnamon rolls when available and coffee. Most breakfast plates are priced under $10 per plate—great value!

2. Rock'n Dough Pizza & Brewery

Rock'n Dough Pizza & Brewery is a pizza place in Memphis, Tennessee. You can find everything from traditional pizzas to unique pizzas with Italian-inspired sauces. They are open every day of the week and have a wide variety of beers available on tap. They also have many gluten-free options for you to choose from. Rock'n Dough is known for its wings and salads, so if you're looking for something other than pizza, they've got it all!

1. Picasso Bistro & Pizzeria

Some of the best pizza you’ll find in the area. It’s definitely worth a stop.

