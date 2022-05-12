Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

4. Urban Egg a daytime eatery

You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

The prices are moderate considering its great taste, but you can still find yourself spending more than you expected if you don’t keep track of what you want to order when placing your orders with the waitress.

3. Rodizio Grill

You'll find Rodizio Grill in the heart of downtown, a five-minute walk from City Hall. Arrive with an empty stomach and leave satisfied by a plethora of mouth-watering dishes! With a reputation for excellence and an out-of-this-world lunch buffet, Rodizio Grill is one of the most popular restaurants in town.

If you're looking for a hearty meal that won't break the bank, then look no further than this Brazilian BBQ restaurant. The all-you-can-eat meat buffet is an excellent deal at just $29 per person. The food is grilled perfectly on skewers to your liking and served piping hot off the grill by waiters who are as friendly as they are efficient. For those who aren't ready to put down their phones during lunch, free Wi-Fi ensures that you can keep up with your email while enjoying your meal.

2. Lucile's Restaurant

The atmosphere at Lucile's is very friendly and understandably so, given the restaurant's small size. The decor consists mostly of wooden tables and chairs decorated with handwritten signs that read: "A plate of biscuits with sausage gravy." If you want to keep things simple, this is definitely the place to go.

1. Young's Cafe Vietnamese Cuisine

There are several signature dishes that have patrons coming back again and again, including Suriname chicken with vermicelli and their crunchy sweet potato fries. Young's offers a wide variety of traditional Jamaican fares, like jerk chicken, oxtail soup, fried noodles with dumplings, fried rice with salted fish or shrimp, and much more. Many of their dishes are made using family recipes passed down through generations. Their front-of-house staff is exceptionally helpful.