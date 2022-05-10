Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Pembroke Pines, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot is one of the people's favorite restaurants. It’s a great place to go with some old friends or by yourself. Their food is amazing and can feed one person for two days. Honestly, they have a little bit of everything but I think their specialty is catering to vegetarians and vegans.

If you are planning on going there and need a recommendation, the vegan macaroni pie is the best dish on their menu; it’s worth every penny and has such a creamy texture inside. The atmosphere as you walk in is always so cool, you get that relaxed vibe from everyone who works there as well as the other customers.

They also have good music playing which sets the mood even more so if you plan on staying for a while.

4. Sosta Caffe

Sosta Caffe is a casual, relaxed Italian restaurant in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It's a great place to gather with friends and family. The appetizers are complimentary, so it's nice to order two appetizers per person to share and try different options.

3. Brimstone Wood Fire Grill

Brimstone Wood Fire Grill is a high-quality, high-energy, modern American steakhouse with a focus on grilled meats, seafood, and vegetables. The menu features steaks and chops grilled over Brimstone's mesquite flaming grill. Specialties include the Brimstone Steak salad tossed in our homemade steakhouse dressing and served with rib-eye shavings; crispy fried calamari tossed in a sweet sambal sauce; pecan-crusted grouper topped with port wine shallots and pomegranate juice; roasted red pepper salmon filet wrapped with bacon and scallions, and for dessert: the famous big slice of pineapple upside-down cake served warm.

2. Havana 1957 Cuban Cuisine Pembroke Pines

Cuban food lovers in Pembroke Pines are sure to love Havana 1957 Cuban Cuisine. As well as delicious food, this Cuban restaurant offers live music and salsa dancing, making it a great place for a night out!

If you're looking for authentic Cuban cuisine with a twist, make your way over to Havana 1957 in Pembroke Pines: You won't be disappointed.

1. Village Tavern Pembroke Pines

The first thing you'll notice about the Village Tavern of Pembroke Pines is the relaxed atmosphere and friendly staff. They have an extensive menu that has something for everyone, including those with allergies. Available gluten-free options include freshly made pizzas, fajitas, whole-roasted turkey, chicken dumplings, seafood paella, and steak. We also serve fresh fish and seafood dishes, pasta dishes, burgers, sandwiches, and soups. Their desserts are to die for, with more gluten-free options available!