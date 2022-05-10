Garden Grove, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Garden Grove, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Garlic and Chives

If you're on the hunt for a cozy breakfast place, consider Garlic and Chives, the Jamaican restaurant located in Garden Grove, California. They offer a full menu of tasty breakfast options, featuring classics like eggs benedict and steak and eggs as well as more exotic fare including goat curry. For those who want to keep it simple, they also serve American favorites such as bacon and eggs or biscuits with gravy. Don't forget your coffee; their house blend is excellent!

4. Sabroso! Mexican Grill

Sabroso! Mexican Grill offers truly authentic Jamaican cuisine. We recommend you try their jerk chicken—a staple in any Jamaican restaurant. The traditional way to prepare jerk chicken is with a dry jerk rub, but at Sabroso!, the cook mixes up a tasty marinade out of pimento and Scotch bonnet peppers, brown sugar, and fresh thyme. Your mouth will be watering from the moment you step through their front door, so don't be surprised if there's a wait before you're seated.

Once inside, you'll find your senses fully satisfied by the restaurant's ambiance. You'll love their style: reggae music wafts through the air; colorful paintings adorn each wall, and an ornate chandelier hangs above your table.

3. Nếp Cafe

Nếp Cafe's food menu is categorized into several sections: Hủ Tiếu (noodle soup), Mì Quảng (turmeric noodle soup), Bún Chả Cá Thăng Long (long-grilled fish vermicelli soup), and Cơm Tấm Sài Gòn (Saigon broken rice). The prices range from $7.95 to $10.95 per dish. As one reviewer put it, "It's the best Vietnamese restaurant in the Garden Grove area! Everything you eat here is really good. You’ll love their food.

2. Nova Kitchen & Bar

Whether you want to stay for dinner, or just stop by for a drink, the staff at Nova Kitchen & Bar will make sure to make it worth your while. The service is fast and friendly even on busy nights, and the food—wow. Delicious! Prices are reasonable, with most items ranging from $8-15. Overall very good value for money. Oh, and their jerk chicken wings? They are an absolute must-try!

1. The Vox Kitchen

Vox Kitchen is the best of all the places to eat in the area. One can always count on this establishment to provide quality food and attentive service. The thing that makes Vox Kitchen unique is that it not only serves traditional Jamaican food from recipes passed down from generation to generation but they are also known for its innovative dishes like "The Godfather," which is jerk pork chop served with shrimp gumbo rice and black beans or "Bacon Jam," which is a sweet and savory bacon jam served on toast points.

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

