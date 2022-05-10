Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Oceanside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Stratford at the Harbor

Stratford at the Harbor is a great place with a jovial atmosphere and the best authentic Jamaican cuisine. The interior of Stratford is warm, cozy, and comfortable - reminiscent of Caribbean colors, fabrics, and decorations. There are two separate dining areas with an open bar area, where patrons can select from various tropical drinks and other beverages.

4. Miss Kims by That Boy Good

Miss Kims by That Boy Good is a hidden gem in Oceanside, CA. They have the best chicken and waffles I have ever had in my life! Jamaican food is on point too! The atmosphere inside helps to make for a unique experience as well as the patio seating outside that overlooks the downtown area of Oceanside. You can also see the ocean from there. I highly recommend this restaurant to anyone looking for good authentic Jamaican food and great southern BBQ!

3. Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen

You are in for a Jamaican treat if you choose to dine at the Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen. This is a laid-back and casual atmosphere which makes this available to anyone. You can come here with your family as well as your friends and everyone will be happy. The food is great, especially for a Jamaican restaurant, and you can even get a huge variety on their menu. Come see for yourself why so many people have made this their number one choice when it comes to all things Jamaican.

2. Local Tap House & Kitchen

This bar and kitchen are a favorite among the locals. If you are vegetarian, Vegan, or like to eat healthily we recommend their daily soup, salad, or fresh vegetable platters for two. The Local Tap House and Kitchen make the best Caribbean jerk in town! All of their special entree' dishes come with local cooking and vegetable platters. They have over 15 different kinds of island beer and wines.

1. Beach Break Cafe

If digging into authentic Jamaican-style cuisine is your idea of a great time, then the Beach Break Cafe should be at the top of your list. The specialties here include such island favorites as curried chicken and fish, ackee or saltfish, and oxtail. They strive to be your favorite spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant offers delectable cuisine at affordable prices and a variety of vegetarian selections.