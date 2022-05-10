Oceanside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Oceanside, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0Z3z_0fZBwmhS00
Unsplash

5. Stratford at the Harbor

Stratford at the Harbor is a great place with a jovial atmosphere and the best authentic Jamaican cuisine. The interior of Stratford is warm, cozy, and comfortable - reminiscent of Caribbean colors, fabrics, and decorations. There are two separate dining areas with an open bar area, where patrons can select from various tropical drinks and other beverages.

4. Miss Kims by That Boy Good

Miss Kims by That Boy Good is a hidden gem in Oceanside, CA. They have the best chicken and waffles I have ever had in my life! Jamaican food is on point too! The atmosphere inside helps to make for a unique experience as well as the patio seating outside that overlooks the downtown area of Oceanside. You can also see the ocean from there. I highly recommend this restaurant to anyone looking for good authentic Jamaican food and great southern BBQ!

3. Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen

You are in for a Jamaican treat if you choose to dine at the Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen. This is a laid-back and casual atmosphere which makes this available to anyone. You can come here with your family as well as your friends and everyone will be happy. The food is great, especially for a Jamaican restaurant, and you can even get a huge variety on their menu. Come see for yourself why so many people have made this their number one choice when it comes to all things Jamaican.

2. Local Tap House & Kitchen

This bar and kitchen are a favorite among the locals. If you are vegetarian, Vegan, or like to eat healthily we recommend their daily soup, salad, or fresh vegetable platters for two. The Local Tap House and Kitchen make the best Caribbean jerk in town! All of their special entree' dishes come with local cooking and vegetable platters. They have over 15 different kinds of island beer and wines.

1. Beach Break Cafe

If digging into authentic Jamaican-style cuisine is your idea of a great time, then the Beach Break Cafe should be at the top of your list. The specialties here include such island favorites as curried chicken and fish, ackee or saltfish, and oxtail. They strive to be your favorite spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant offers delectable cuisine at affordable prices and a variety of vegetarian selections.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy