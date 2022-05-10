Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Market Broiler - Ontario

This Jamaican restaurant has a great selection of all your favorite spice mix recipes from the Caribbean. They have indoor seating and full service as well as accommodations for parties and group gatherings.

At Market Broiler, their philosophy is that great food begins with great ingredients, which explains the use of fresh meats, seafood, and poultry in all of their dishes. The restaurant also specializes in Jamaican cuisine and they are known for Jerk Trout and Oxtail. The combination of fresh products and authentic recipes creates a superb dining experience.

4. Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ

Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ is a Jamaican restaurant & bar that serves a variety of Caribbean-inspired dishes on our new menu. The friendly staff and relaxed atmosphere make Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ a destination for any occasion. They have an extensive menu with a wide variety of options that includes several types of ribs, chicken, brisket, tuna, and more. The pork barbecue sandwich is their specialty, and it's sure not to disappoint.

3. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is the Island's premier spot for authentic Jamaican cuisine and a one-of-a-kind experience. Treat yourself to a refreshing tropical beverage, tasty jerk chicken, or spicy oxtail, and indulge in an assortment of West Indies specialties prepared by Lazy Dog's talented chefs. Clients enjoy flavorful dishes like coconut shrimp and spicy chicken wings while tasting some of Jamaica's finest craft beer. Led by the chance to sample the lifestyle and music of Jamaica, stop by anytime during Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar's daily operation, or grab a spot on the outdoor patio when you are feeling warmer weather.

2. Panda Inn Restaurant - Ontario

Panda Inn Restaurant has earned the prestigious and coveted AAA Four Diamond award for the second year in a row. This Chinatown restaurant continues to be a leader in upscale Chinese cuisine and the first to introduce regional Chinese cooking to a local audience with its simple yet sophisticated approach.

Panda Inn highlights the flavors of authentic Jamaican cuisine in dishes such as ackee and saltfish, curried goat, fried plantain, rice and peas, and local tropical fruits for dessert. Enjoy authentic Jamaican entertainment from Reggae to Reggaeton and Salsa.

1. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is, by all accounts, one of the best restaurants in all of Jamaica and is the ultimate in prime steak, seafood, and wine. What really makes the difference at Fleming's is the commitment to using the finest ingredients and the talent of their award-winning master chef.

The food is amazing and the service is impeccable. We highly recommend this restaurant to anyone who wants an excellent night out with their family or a romantic date.