Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Lugano Ristorante

Lugano Ristorante is an Italian restaurant located in Cary, North Carolina. The restaurant prides itself on using fresh and local ingredients to create authentic Italian dishes. Some of their signature items include the veal Osso Bucco and the eggplant parmigiana. Lugano Ristorante also offers a wide variety of gluten-free dishes. Outside of their main dining room, they have a beautiful private event room that can seat up to 70 people and has its own bar area. It is the perfect setting for any special occasion or business meeting!

4. Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen

Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen is a great place to enjoy a delicious meal in a sophisticated yet comfortable setting. The menu features classics like fried chicken and pork chops but also goes outside the box with things like their grilled tuna salad. They have a full bar with 12 beers on tap and an extensive wine list. The staff is friendly, the atmosphere is great for business lunches or family meals, and they have outdoor seating as well.

3. Bosphorus Restaurant

Bosphorus Restaurant is a popular Turkish restaurant. This restaurant serves authentic Turkish cuisine and has a beautiful ambiance. The food is always fresh and cooked to perfection. Friendly staff, great service, and good food are the hallmarks of this establishment. Bosphorus offers a wide variety of dishes including grilled meats, salads, soups, and more. They also serve vegetarian dishes for those who prefer them. Bosphorus offers dine-in as well as take-out options for customers' convenience.

2. Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant is where the locals go to grab a beer and a bite—and they know they'll be getting a taste of home as soon as they sit down. The menu is filled with classic Irish cuisine, from Shepherd's Pie and Corned Beef & Cabbage to Fish & Chips and Bangers & Mash. There's also plenty of modern comfort food on the menu, like buffalo chicken dip and crab dip, but the most popular item on the menu is one of their unique twists on an old favorite: Guinness Wings. These wings are marinated in Guinness with a lemon pepper sauce and served with celery and blue cheese dressing. They're all about giving you that authentic Irish pub experience: just good food, good drinks, and great times.

1. Herons

This restaurant is known for its delicious seafood dishes. It was named "The Best New Restaurant" in 2008 by Bon Appetit Magazine, and it has also been featured in Southern Living, Esquire, and more. The menu changes daily based on what's fresh and seasonal, but you can expect to find dishes like duck breast with apricot-coriander glaze or pan-seared scallops with sunchokes and caramelized fennel. If you're looking for vegetarian options, you can't go wrong with their sweet potato gnocchi.