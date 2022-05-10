Ontario, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Ontario, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Market Broiler - Ontario

Market Broiler is a great place to go if you're looking for fresh seafood. The restaurant recently underwent a remodel, so the atmosphere is now more modern and comfortable. There are two different dining rooms, one of which contains aquariums with exotic fish. This is a great spot to bring kids or simply enjoy a relaxing meal. The restaurant has an extensive menu with many delicious options, including crab cakes and shrimp scampi. There's also a small bar where you can sit and sip on a decadent drink while waiting for your table to be ready.

4. Eureka!

Eureka! is a gastropub that aims to offer a more upscale experience than the typical bar and grill, with gourmet burgers and a wide selection of craft beers. This place has an industrial design with exposed brick, metal accents, and Edison bulbs. Its huge windows allow plenty of natural light to enter and give it a warm, open atmosphere. There's also plenty of seating and space for socializing. The menu features 13 different burger choices, ranging from the classic cheeseburger to the unique "Eureka! Burger," which is stuffed with blue cheese and contains a secret sauce. They also have several vegetarian options, such as their "Vegetation" burger made with quinoa—but even their salad greens are dressed up, with toppings like candied nuts or dried cherries. You can even get a side of truffle fries for something truly decadent.

3. Molly's Souper

Molly’s Souper is a Jamaican restaurant located in Ontario. They are famous for their great-tasting soups and also for their friendly service. Molly’s Souper has been around for more than five years and many people enjoy its thrilling atmosphere. They offer a wide range of soups, ranging from curried goat to oxtail, which is considered to be the best in Ontario. Molly’s Souper offers live music every Friday and Saturday night, which makes them very popular on these nights.

2. Vince's Spaghetti

Vince's Spaghetti is a family-style Italian restaurant and it's a favorite among locals. The restaurant serves up delicious traditional Italian dishes in addition to great pizza. If you are craving Italian food, you should definitely give Vince's Spaghetti a try. They have a very large menu, so there's something for everyone. This restaurant is one of the best restaurants in Ontario and it has a lot of history. The staff is very friendly and they make you feel at home at this family-owned establishment. You won't be disappointed by their variety of delicious Italian dishes!

1. Panda Inn Restaurant - Ontario

If you're looking for authentic Chinese cuisine inspired by traditional recipes from the mountains of China, Panda Inn is the place to go. The restaurant offers traditional Chinese entrées, as well as some Americanized options that are just as delicious and accessible to those who might be skittish about sampling true Chinese-style cuisine. Try the incredible Mongolian Beef or the Five Flavors Chicken: chicken pieces with cashews and sweet peaches in a tasty sauce that is slightly sweet, slightly spicy, and totally delectable.

