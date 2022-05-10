Salem, OR

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Bentley's

Bentley's Grill is a fine dining experience that serves up the best in traditional American cuisine with a modern twist. The restaurant is known for its steaks and seafood, as well as its delicious cocktails. It's a great place to take someone on a date or get drinks with friends, but it's also perfect for family gatherings because they have a kid's menu. If you're looking for something casual but still want delicious food.

4. Best Little Roadhouse

Best Little Roadhouse is a casual, laid-back restaurant in Salem, Oregon. The food is good, but the atmosphere is the real attraction. We recommend stopping by for a drink and appetizers at least once during your trip to the area! The place has a family atmosphere and some of the friendliest staff you'll ever meet. You can sit inside or out on the patio; there's also a bar area if you're looking for a livelier vibe. The menu is full of American classics with just enough of an Oregon twist to make you feel like you're eating something truly local. The macaroni and cheese with bacon bits are delicious, and it comes in both small and large portions.

3. Annette's Westgate Cafe

Annette's Westgate Cafe is perhaps the most unique restaurant in Salem, Oregon. It has a small entrance but the interior is spacious, with enough room for two pianos and a large dance floor for all you dancers out there. You can go there for breakfast and enjoy fresh-baked pastries like muffins, scones, or cinnamon rolls; or stop by for lunch and order from their menu of sandwiches, burgers, salads, and soups. But the best time to go is at night when they host live music every Friday and Saturday evening: jazz musicians play on Fridays and vocalists sing on Saturdays.

2. Wild Pear

Wild Pear scores high marks for its sophisticated yet casual food and service--but it's the atmosphere that really makes this place a standout. It has a fun, artistic vibe with huge windows, light wood, and exposed brick. The menu is based on American cuisine with a Pacific Northwest twist, making it both approachable and interesting. Try the fish tacos or the pear salad for lunch, or go for dinner and try the hanger steak or Dungeness crab risotto. This spot is perfect for a date night or for dinner with friends, but don't wait too long to go.

1. Word of Mouth

Word of Mouth is a Jamaican restaurant that has been around for a few years now. It's along Main Street and it doesn't have a lot to look at from the outside, but when you walk in you'll find yourself surrounded by vibrant, colorful decor. The thing is, the establishment isn't the only reason people come back again and again—it's all about the food. Word of Mouth is known for serving some of the most delicious Jamaican cuisines in town, and they're also happy to take requests if there's something specific you'd like to try.

