Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Elk Grove, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Paris Banh Mi - Elk Grove

Paris Banh Mi is a Vietnamese sandwich and cafe that opened up in Elk Grove less than a month ago, and it has already received rave reviews from customers. The restaurant's soft opening was met with a rush of orders for the "special combination," which some have speculated includes pate (a liver-based spread) as one of its ingredients. People have been impressed with the freshness and quality of their banh mi, and their praise for the restaurant's food so far seems to suggest that Paris Banh Mi deserves its spot on this list.

4. BAMBU

BAMBU is one of the most popular restaurants in Elk Grove, California. It offers a variety of Asian food with a blend of many different countries cultures. It has an outdoor seating option, which is heated and covered during the winter. They have a wide selection of specialty drinks and desserts. BAMBU's menu includes dumplings, sushi, noodles, rice bowls, and much more. They also offer dining options for vegetarians and those on gluten-free diets. This place is known for its friendly staff which ensures that every customer has an enjoyable experience when visiting the restaurant.

3. Journey to the Dumpling

Journey to the Dumpling is a must-try for any food lover! If you love Chinese food and dumplings, then this restaurant is a must-visit for you. The food here is delicious and fresh, and the staff is friendly. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Chinese dishes including vegetarian options, so you are sure to find something that suits your tastes. Journey to the Dumpling also has an extensive wine list as well as craft beers from local breweries in nearby Sacramento. The atmosphere of this restaurant is warm with dim lighting making it perfect for date night or an intimate dinner with friends. Their menu features everything from classic Chinese dishes such as egg rolls and fried rice to more creative options like dumplings stuffed with cheese or bacon bits.

2. Hidden Dumpling House

Hidden Dumpling House is a Chinese restaurant located in the heart of downtown Elk Grove, California. Their specialty is gyoza or dumplings, but they also offer other traditional Chinese food, including wonton soup and egg rolls. The owners have a simplicity about them that makes you feel like you are part of the family. They both speak Chinese and English and are happy to tell you about their recipes and how they came up with their specialties.

1. Nick The Greek - Elk Grove

Nick The Greek is a family-owned and operated business serving homemade Mediterranean cuisine. Their passion for food is shown through their fresh ingredients and authentic recipes. Nick The Greek offers a daily lunch buffet with 16 different items, including gyros and other signature dishes. They have the largest selection of Mediterranean food in town, including vegetarian options. All of their sauces, dressings, and dips are made in-house. Nick The Greek also serves hot dogs, hamburgers, and many American favorites. They have a large variety of wines and beers to complement any meal.