Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Eugene, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Black Wolf Supper Club

The Black Wolf Supper Club is a restaurant that marries the concept of a traditional supper club with Southern Oregon's bounty of farm-fresh ingredients. The result is soulful, flavorful food with generous portions and warm hospitality. The menu at Black Wolf changes seasonally and often, depending on what local farmers are harvesting. In addition to an extensive wine list, you'll find NW microbrews on tap and specialty cocktails that use local liquor distilled by Rogue.

4. Lion and Owl

This place is a must-try for anyone who appreciates Jamaican food. It has the most authentic food in Eugene. The seafood is fresh, and the fish dishes are made with an incredible amount of care. There are no surprises here—the menu sticks to tradition, and every dish is prepared with love and attention. The atmosphere is relaxed and casual, making it an ideal spot for a weekday dinner or a family outing.

3. Bao Bao House

Bao Bao House is one of the best restaurants in Eugene, Oregon. It's also one of the most popular places to eat in the city, and for good reason. Not only is it known for its delicious food, but it's also known for its friendly atmosphere and affordable prices. The restaurant serves a variety of dishes from around the world, including Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian cuisine. You'll find a lot of different types of dishes here, including soups, salads, and sandwiches. There are also some vegetarian options available as well. This restaurant is usually pretty busy during lunchtime so make sure that you call ahead to reserve your table.

2. Houndstooth Public House

They have a full bar and a great selection of craft beers. The atmosphere is fun and welcoming: the patio is covered but open-air, which provides protection from the elements while still allowing you to bask in the sun or take in the nightlife. The menu has something for everyone, including delicious vegetarian options like their burger.The food at Houndstooth is always piping hot and fresh—some of the best around. They even have their own line of house made dressings and sauces, which they sell in jars so you can take some home! Their gluten-free bread is also top-notch, and they have plenty of other gluten-free items on their menu, as well as an allergen chart.

1. Placido’s Pasta Shop

Placido’s Pasta Shop has a wide selection of whole-grain pasta, sauces, and toppings to choose from. Their handmade kinds of pasta are always delicious, and the sauces are made from scratch with quality ingredients. One can choose from several kinds of pasta, such as whole-wheat spaghetti, spinach fettuccine, or whole wheat ravioli. The sauce bar offers a variety of options including pesto, marinara, and bolognese. Customize your pasta by adding meatballs, sausage, or shrimp, and top it off with cheese and fresh basil. If you have any questions about the menu or would like recommendations, just ask the friendly staff. They are knowledgeable about the food and will be able to help you make the perfect meal for you.