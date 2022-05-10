Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Santa Rosa, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Sazon

Peruvian cuisine is a reflection of Peru's diverse geography, immigrant cultures, and extensive history. It's a fusion of indigenous Andean cuisine with Spanish cuisine, as well as Asian and Italian cuisines. The ingredients used in Peruvian dishes have been brought by immigrants from all over the world, including Asia and Europe. Due to its overwhelming popularity, Peruvian food has found its way into some of the top restaurants in the U.S., with one being Sazon. The restaurant boasts a wide variety of authentic Peruvian dishes fit for any taste buds. Their menu includes seafood ceviche, traditional Pollo a la Brasa (chicken), and much more!

4. Willi's Wine Bar

Willi's Wine Bar is a full-service restaurant that not only serves delicious food and wine but also has a huge patio, with seating and a fire pit. Additionally, they have live music on Wednesday nights and are well-known for their Sunday brunch. Their menu features small plates such as cheesecake with caramelized almonds, tomato tart, and duck confit tacos. They also serve soups, salads, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, and entrees such as pork chops with champagne cream sauce and roasted chicken. Willi's Wine Bar also offers a great selection of wine by the glass or bottle. They feature wines from all over the world as well as local wines from Sonoma County wineries.

3. Ca'Bianca Restaurant

Ca' Bianca is located in the heart of Sonoma Valley, offering classic Italian cuisine with a California flair. The restaurant has an extensive wine list and proudly serves Sonoma Valley wines from its wine cellar. Other local beverages are available, like the locally brewed craft beers. The menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, pasta, pizzas, and other entrees such as chicken and seafood dishes. For dessert, they have Italian cakes and pies. It's one of the most popular restaurants in the area and is frequented by locals and tourists alike. They are open for lunch and dinner daily except Mondays when they are closed. Make sure to make reservations ahead of time to avoid long waits; even with reservations, you might need to wait a little while before you're seated.

2. Dierks Parkside Cafe

Dierks Parkside Cafe has been called one of the best restaurants in town. It offers a combination of fine dining, great service, and an excellent ambiance. They are known for their seasonal dishes and their signature cocktails, but they also have a variety of wines to choose from. The menu includes many different types of salads, pasta, and other Italian dishes. In addition to these wonderful Italian dishes, they also offer a wide selection of desserts and coffees. If you are looking for a restaurant that can satisfy your taste buds with its delicious food.

1. St. Francis Winery & Vineyards

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards is consistently ranked as one of the best wineries in California, and it offers a menu that will appeal to both foodies and those who want to keep things simple. You'll find your favorites—like sandwiches and burgers with wine pairings—alongside artfully plated dishes like seared diver scallops or braised short rib ravioli. The restaurant even has catering options that are meant to complement their wine selection (though you're welcome to bring your own).