Aurora, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Aurora, Illinois

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32utP6_0fZ70uzs00
Unsplash

5. Endiro Coffee

Endiro Coffee is a coffeehouse located in the heart of downtown Aurora. It specializes in providing a comfortable, relaxing environment, and that's exactly what you should expect when you walk through its doors. The cafe has an outdoor patio area and a roomy interior with plenty of seating options—there's even a nook with books and board games to keep you busy if you get tired of hanging out on your phone. The baristas are knowledgeable about their brews and can help you find the perfect one for you. Endiro also offers soups, salads, sandwiches, pastries, and desserts. Try their iced mocha or their hot cappuccino! You won't be disappointed by this local gem.

4. Harner's Bakery Restaurant

Harner's Bakery Restaurant is a charming little eatery with a rustic feel. They serve breakfast and lunch, mostly American food like burgers, sandwiches, and chili. The coffee is excellent, the service is great and there are always some delicious baked treats to choose from. For breakfast, try the biscuits and gravy or the sourdough French toast. Lunch options include the BLT sandwich or the chicken salad croissant. Harner's has a very nice outdoor patio area for warm weather dining that overlooks a beautiful dog park. There is also limited indoor seating inside the restaurant, as well as a couple of tables outside for sidewalk dining.

3. Basil's Greek Dining

Basil's Greek Dining has been a neighborhood staple for years, serving up delicious and authentic Mediterranean cuisine. This quaint family-owned restaurant features traditional dishes like greek salad, gyros, moussaka, baklava, and flaming cheese. Basil's also takes pride in its homemade desserts and baked goods, including rice pudding, baklava, and cheesecake. Their famous "Greek coffee" is a rich creamy delight with a touch of fine imported cinnamon. And be sure to try their house's special "Greek Fries," which are a favorite among regulars!

2. Two Brothers Roundhouse

Two Brothers Roundhouse is a restaurant that has been around for over a decade. It is famous for its wide array of beers and its unique atmosphere. They have a lot of brick walls, long wooden tables, and cozy booths. They have plenty of seating options, which is perfect for large groups of people. The menu has a lot of options for carnivores and vegetarians. Their most popular menu item is their burgers. Their burgers are all made from high-quality meat that is ground fresh every day. They use different types of cheese and sauces, so it's easy to spice up your burger as much as you want. They have other great food options such as sandwiches and salads that are just as delicious.

1. Jake's Bagels & Deli

Jake's Bagels & Deli have a very good selection of bagels, sandwiches, soups, salads and even some Latin dishes. For breakfast, I recommend their lox or chive cream cheese with tomato on an everything bagel. Or if you're in the mood for something different try their jalapeno cheddar bagel with egg and sausage on it. For lunch, they have some really nice sandwiches like the turkey bacon club or the tuna salad sandwich. If you want something a little lighter they have salads and some really good soups like french onion or chicken noodles. There's plenty of seating here so don't be afraid to bring your family or friends along with you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy