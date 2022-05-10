Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Aurora, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Endiro Coffee

Endiro Coffee is a coffeehouse located in the heart of downtown Aurora. It specializes in providing a comfortable, relaxing environment, and that's exactly what you should expect when you walk through its doors. The cafe has an outdoor patio area and a roomy interior with plenty of seating options—there's even a nook with books and board games to keep you busy if you get tired of hanging out on your phone. The baristas are knowledgeable about their brews and can help you find the perfect one for you. Endiro also offers soups, salads, sandwiches, pastries, and desserts. Try their iced mocha or their hot cappuccino! You won't be disappointed by this local gem.

4. Harner's Bakery Restaurant

Harner's Bakery Restaurant is a charming little eatery with a rustic feel. They serve breakfast and lunch, mostly American food like burgers, sandwiches, and chili. The coffee is excellent, the service is great and there are always some delicious baked treats to choose from. For breakfast, try the biscuits and gravy or the sourdough French toast. Lunch options include the BLT sandwich or the chicken salad croissant. Harner's has a very nice outdoor patio area for warm weather dining that overlooks a beautiful dog park. There is also limited indoor seating inside the restaurant, as well as a couple of tables outside for sidewalk dining.

3. Basil's Greek Dining

Basil's Greek Dining has been a neighborhood staple for years, serving up delicious and authentic Mediterranean cuisine. This quaint family-owned restaurant features traditional dishes like greek salad, gyros, moussaka, baklava, and flaming cheese. Basil's also takes pride in its homemade desserts and baked goods, including rice pudding, baklava, and cheesecake. Their famous "Greek coffee" is a rich creamy delight with a touch of fine imported cinnamon. And be sure to try their house's special "Greek Fries," which are a favorite among regulars!

2. Two Brothers Roundhouse

Two Brothers Roundhouse is a restaurant that has been around for over a decade. It is famous for its wide array of beers and its unique atmosphere. They have a lot of brick walls, long wooden tables, and cozy booths. They have plenty of seating options, which is perfect for large groups of people. The menu has a lot of options for carnivores and vegetarians. Their most popular menu item is their burgers. Their burgers are all made from high-quality meat that is ground fresh every day. They use different types of cheese and sauces, so it's easy to spice up your burger as much as you want. They have other great food options such as sandwiches and salads that are just as delicious.

1. Jake's Bagels & Deli

Jake's Bagels & Deli have a very good selection of bagels, sandwiches, soups, salads and even some Latin dishes. For breakfast, I recommend their lox or chive cream cheese with tomato on an everything bagel. Or if you're in the mood for something different try their jalapeno cheddar bagel with egg and sausage on it. For lunch, they have some really nice sandwiches like the turkey bacon club or the tuna salad sandwich. If you want something a little lighter they have salads and some really good soups like french onion or chicken noodles. There's plenty of seating here so don't be afraid to bring your family or friends along with you.