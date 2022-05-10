Tempe, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tempe, Arizona

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Culinary Dropout

When you're looking for a place to grab a drink and some food, head over to Culinary Dropout at The Yard. The main area is filled with communal tables and there are also several outdoor patios (along with some big garage-door windows that open up the space). The vibe is relaxed, with live music in the evening, and they have a good selection of beer on tap as well as cocktails. As for the food, you can't go wrong with the pretzel bites and beer cheese, or any of their pizzas. They also have a great burger, as well as other sandwiches and salads.

4. The Hudson Eatery & Bar

The Hudson Eatery & Bar is an American restaurant. It has a full bar and provides its customers with a variety of dishes such as seafood, chicken wings, burgers, steak, and more. Some dishes include The Tuna Tacos, The Lobster Mac & Cheese, The Salmon Burger, and The Grilled Portobello Mushroom Sandwich. It also provides its customers with a variety of desserts that include: Brownie Sundae, Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies & Ice Cream, Cheesecake of the Day, and Apple Crisp. It also provides outdoor dining for its customers. It also provides takeout and delivery services for its customers.

3. Ghost Ranch: Modern Southwest Cuisine

Ghost Ranch is a restaurant in Tempe that offers a great selection of seasonal cuisine and beverages. The menu takes traditional southwestern dishes, such as tacos and enchiladas, and adds their own twist to them, using locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible. The atmosphere is casual and fun, with an outdoor patio where you can sit under the stars at night while enjoying your meal. The restaurant also has a full bar for those who want to drink alcohol but don't want to leave their table (or even have one). A great place for a date or group dinner!

2. The Porch

The Porch is a casual, friendly restaurant with a menu that features fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. The menu is mostly New American, but there are some Mediterranean influences as well. This place is typically crowded and lively--the best time to come is during the week for lunch or Sunday for brunch, when it's not so busy. They offer a daily happy hour special and many of their dishes are vegan and vegetarian-friendly. Standout menu items include the roasted cauliflower steak, the chicken pot pie, and the thick-cut bacon with maple balsamic glaze.

1. Social Hall

The Social Hall is a bar that serves American and Caribbean cuisine. They have a large menu with many options including appetizers, salads, burgers and sandwiches, wings, tacos and flautas, pizzas, steak and seafood dishes, desserts, and more. They also have a full bar with beer on tap. During happy hour all drinks are two for one and appetizers are half off. The establishment's interior has a warm ambiance with wooden tables and chairs. A large bar area with seating surrounds the kitchen. Outside the restaurant is a patio area with additional seating.

