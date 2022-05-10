Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Hickory Pit Bar-B-Que

Hickory Pit Bar-B-Que is a family-owned and -operated restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The restaurant has been named the best barbecue spot in the city by local sources, and it is also ranked in USA Today's top 10 barbecue restaurants in the country. The Hickory Pit offers dine-in and carryout options, as well as catering services. Some of the most popular menu items include its famous hickory smoked pork plate and its pecan wood smoked prime rib sandwich. The restaurant also has an extensive beer selection that includes craft brews from several different breweries around the country along with a few international brands. Some of the beers available on tap include SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, Woodchuck Amber Hard Cider, and Oskar Blues Ten Fidy Russian Imperial Stout.

4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House is located in the historic Chattanooga Choo-Choo complex, surrounded by the stores and restaurants of Station Street. As you might expect, this iconic steak house specializes in beef. All of their steaks are served on a sizzling plate to ensure that they stay hot and juicy. But it's not just about the meat here—the menu also includes fresh seafood, chicken and lamb chops, as well as salads, sides and desserts. Its modern décor makes Ruth's Chris Steak House a great spot for dinner with friends or an intimate date.

3. St. John's Restaurant

St. John's Restaurant is a great choice for a meal out with your family or for an evening date with that special someone. The ambiance is fun and low-key, and the food is simply delicious. Everything on the menu which includes jerk chicken, curried goat, brown stew chicken, and oxtail with rice and peas is made from scratch on a daily basis, so you know you're getting fresh meals on every visit. The spicy chicken and waffles are a must-try, but if you're in the mood for something else, they've got plenty of options to choose from.

2. Bluegrass Grill

The food here is delicious and unique—a combination of traditional Jamaican fare with an American Southern twist (hence the name). Their menu includes classic dishes like jerk chicken, along with fresh local produce such as wild mushrooms and sweet potatoes grown right outside of town at Lookout Mountain Farm. The atmosphere is casual yet elegant; you can dine inside or out on their patio overlooking the Tennessee River, which runs through Chattanooga's downtown district all year long providing excellent views from any angle at any time of day!

1. Uncle Larry's Restaurant

Uncle Larry's Restaurant expects to find a variety of traditional foods like ackee, jerk chicken, and curry goat, as well as some more modern offerings like fried plantains and spicy mango chutney. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming with its bright green walls decorated by local artists who have donated their time to paint murals depicting scenes from Jamaica.