Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. All Spice Jamaican Restaurant

All Spice Jamaican restaurant is a fine dining restaurant that serves authentic Jamaican cuisine. The place is known for its friendly staff, accommodating service, and scrumptious food. If you are looking for a place to bring your family or friends, then this is the place to be. The restaurant has a barbeque grill where they make the most delicious jerk chicken, steak, and seafood. Their menu includes a wide range of soups and salads as well as appetizers like jerk chicken wings and shrimp cocktail. Other menu items include fish dishes like Frankie's special baked snapper, fresh catches of the day, curried octopus, steamed lobster tail, and more. They also have an extensive list of dessert options to choose from which includes coconut ice cream and chocolate pie among others.

4. Alexsandra’s Caribbean Cafe

Alexsandra’s Caribbean Cafe serves up some of the best dishes from the Caribbean. Some of the popular dishes on their menu include the Jerk Chicken, Beef Patties, and Oxtail Stew. The dishes are very affordable and you can also order them to go if you do not feel like eating in the restaurant. There is also a full bar that serves cocktails, beer, and wine. The service is very friendly and the atmosphere is inviting and warm.

3. Jerk Machine Downtown Fort Lauderdale

The Jerk Machine Downtown Fort Lauderdale is a Jamaican restaurant in Florida that comes highly recommended by locals and tourists alike. The restaurant’s menu contains a variety of traditional Jamaican dishes along with some American classics to make everyone happy. The Jerk Machine’s most popular dish is the oxtail and beans, which are always cooked to perfection.

Diners also love the restaurant’s jerk chicken and rice, which is served with peas, carrots, cabbage, and plantains for a complete meal. For breakfast, diners can enjoy the salt fish fritters or the ackee and saltfish with boiled green bananas. The restaurant also has a full bar that serves domestic beers as well as Jamaican rum drinks like the Red Stripe beer or the Red Stripe & Rum Chiller.

2. Chelly’s Jamaican Restaurant

Chelly’s Jamaican Restaurant is another one of the top-rated restaurants in the Fort Lauderdale area. They offer some of the best authentic Jamaican cuisines around. Some popular menu items include the Jerk Chicken, Escovitch Fish, and of course the Oxtail. They also offer desserts like coconut tarts and pineapple upside-down cake. As well as a variety of beverages including Ting and Red Stripe Beer. They also offer catering for both large and small events.

1. The Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant

This restaurant offers a variety of delicious dishes, ranging from traditional fare to Americanized options. Its menu features favorites like jerk chicken, curried goat, and brown stewed chicken. This restaurant also offers a wide assortment of beverages including sodas, teas, and juices. It's open for both lunch and dinner with daily specials that include fish and curry options on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Other food selections include burgers, sandwiches, salads, and wraps.