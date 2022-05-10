Fort Lauderdale, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpIs4_0fZ6W4Iv00
Unsplash

5. All Spice Jamaican Restaurant

All Spice Jamaican restaurant is a fine dining restaurant that serves authentic Jamaican cuisine. The place is known for its friendly staff, accommodating service, and scrumptious food. If you are looking for a place to bring your family or friends, then this is the place to be. The restaurant has a barbeque grill where they make the most delicious jerk chicken, steak, and seafood. Their menu includes a wide range of soups and salads as well as appetizers like jerk chicken wings and shrimp cocktail. Other menu items include fish dishes like Frankie's special baked snapper, fresh catches of the day, curried octopus, steamed lobster tail, and more. They also have an extensive list of dessert options to choose from which includes coconut ice cream and chocolate pie among others.

4. Alexsandra’s Caribbean Cafe

Alexsandra’s Caribbean Cafe serves up some of the best dishes from the Caribbean. Some of the popular dishes on their menu include the Jerk Chicken, Beef Patties, and Oxtail Stew. The dishes are very affordable and you can also order them to go if you do not feel like eating in the restaurant. There is also a full bar that serves cocktails, beer, and wine. The service is very friendly and the atmosphere is inviting and warm.

3. Jerk Machine Downtown Fort Lauderdale

The Jerk Machine Downtown Fort Lauderdale is a Jamaican restaurant in Florida that comes highly recommended by locals and tourists alike. The restaurant’s menu contains a variety of traditional Jamaican dishes along with some American classics to make everyone happy. The Jerk Machine’s most popular dish is the oxtail and beans, which are always cooked to perfection.

Diners also love the restaurant’s jerk chicken and rice, which is served with peas, carrots, cabbage, and plantains for a complete meal. For breakfast, diners can enjoy the salt fish fritters or the ackee and saltfish with boiled green bananas. The restaurant also has a full bar that serves domestic beers as well as Jamaican rum drinks like the Red Stripe beer or the Red Stripe & Rum Chiller.

2. Chelly’s Jamaican Restaurant

Chelly’s Jamaican Restaurant is another one of the top-rated restaurants in the Fort Lauderdale area. They offer some of the best authentic Jamaican cuisines around. Some popular menu items include the Jerk Chicken, Escovitch Fish, and of course the Oxtail. They also offer desserts like coconut tarts and pineapple upside-down cake. As well as a variety of beverages including Ting and Red Stripe Beer. They also offer catering for both large and small events.

1. The Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant

This restaurant offers a variety of delicious dishes, ranging from traditional fare to Americanized options. Its menu features favorites like jerk chicken, curried goat, and brown stewed chicken. This restaurant also offers a wide assortment of beverages including sodas, teas, and juices. It's open for both lunch and dinner with daily specials that include fish and curry options on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Other food selections include burgers, sandwiches, salads, and wraps.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy