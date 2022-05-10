Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Newport News, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Harpoon Larry's Oyster Bar

Harpoon Larry's Oyster Bar is located in the heart of downtown Newport News. It's an awesome spot for seafood lovers. Their oysters are fresh and delicious, and the rest of their menu doesn't disappoint. The decor is modern with a classic nautical feel, making it the perfect ambiance, whether you're dropping in for a quick lunch or a romantic dinner.

4. Smoke BBQ Restaurant and Bar

The chefs at Smoke BBQ Restaurant and Bar use time-honored recipes and techniques to prepare their delicious dishes. Their meats are smoked for hours over hickory wood coals, and they offer specialties such as pulled pork, beef brisket, fried pickles, macaroni and cheese, banana pudding, and other delights. All of their sauces are made in-house using recipes that have been perfected over generations, so you can expect a truly home-cooked experience when you visit this restaurant. The friendly staff is always happy to see customers, and they offer a welcoming atmosphere for everyone. In addition to their wonderful food, you can also enjoy a wide selection of beers on tap or by the bottle as well as classic cocktails made from quality ingredients. Their unique drink menu includes everything from old-fashioned bourbon drinks to margaritas and martinis. Smoke BBQ Restaurant and Bar is open every day of the week except Monday.

3. Fin Seafood

Fin Seafood is a popular restaurant located in Virginia. It offers you the best experience of a fish restaurant. The restaurant provides different varieties of seafood ranging from Shrimp to crab, scallops to salmon, and much more. Fin also has an extensive menu for other dishes such as pasta, salads, and sandwiches. Some of their best-selling dishes are the Maryland Crab Cakes, Seared Sea Scallops, Linguine & Clams, and Lobster Ravioli.

2. County Grill

The food here is perfectly cooked and seasoned to bring you a delicious meal. Some of their most popular dishes are their fresh pasta dishes and chicken marsala. If you're in need of a gluten-free menu, then this restaurant has you covered; they have a menu that is prepared specifically for those who have allergies/dietary restrictions. You will be sure to find something that fits your taste at County Grill.

1. Second Street American Bistro

This restaurant is known for its diverse menu that includes dishes from different parts of the world, such as Thailand and Japan. The food is delicious, but what makes this place stand out are its beautiful surroundings and the friendly staff. You can enjoy your meal in a relaxing atmosphere while listening to live music by talented local musicians. If you want something more casual and rustic, head over to their upstairs bar which features an outdoor patio overlooking the historic downtown Newport News waterfront.