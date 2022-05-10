Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Brownsville, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. El Ultimo Taco Taqueria

The best thing about this taqueria is that they offer a variety of authentic Mexican dishes, from tacos and enchiladas to tortas and burritos. They also have great prices and large portions - which means the whole family can enjoy a delicious meal for less than $10! There are some vegetarian options available too so everyone at your party will be happy with their meal choice.

4. La Pampa

Argentinean steakhouse La Pampa is another great place for a night out. The restaurant offers a variety of meats and seafood, as well as plenty of options for those who prefer to dine on vegetables. All food comes from local farms and ranches, with the menu changing according to what's in season. In addition to traditional Argentinian dishes, there's also a selection of American-style steaks grilled over mesquite coals.

3. Gazpacho’s

Although it's a small restaurant, Gazpacho's is one of the most well-known in the area. It serves up a variety of Latin American, Mediterranean, and Mexican dishes. Like many other restaurants on this list, it also offers a wide range of vegetarian options. The atmosphere at Gazpacho is very casual and the prices are reasonable here too.

2. Lola’s Bistro

Lola’s Bistro is a great place to go if you want to experience fine dining without breaking the bank. The delicious, home-style cooking of Lola’s Bistro has earned it the second spot on our list of the best restaurants in Brownsville. Their menu offers a wide variety of popular American dishes, with brunch served all day and an unbeatable selection of burgers and sandwiches. A broad range of specialty cocktails, beer, and wine is available to accompany your meal. Lola’s Bistro has a relaxed atmosphere that’s perfect for families with children as well as large groups. The prices are very reasonable, especially considering the high quality of their food and service.

1. Madeira

Madeira serves up some incredible seafood dishes and has a great wine selection to go with it. While they are known as a steakhouse, they also offer wonderful pasta dishes and a delicious selection of desserts. Some of the customers’ favorite dishes here are their lobster bisque.