Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Mobile, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. The Hummingbird Way

The Hummingbird Way is a seafood/bar restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. They have a variety of menu options, from small plates for appetizers to full meals for lunch and dinner. In addition to their regular menu, they also offer daily specials that change depending on what's fresh at the market. Their food is reasonably priced and the atmosphere inside the restaurant is laid back with a hint of elegance: wood floors, white tablecloths, and candles on every table make for an inviting setting. The staff is friendly and attentive--they've been known to be especially accommodating towards children. The Hummingbird Way offers delivery service within five miles of its location.

4. K BBQ Bop

K BBQ Bop is the newest Korean-style eatery in Mobile. This hip and modern restaurant offers authentic Korean cuisine, prepared to perfection with a special blend of spices. Choose from traditional favorites like bibimbap, bulgogi, and kimchi dumplings, or create your own meal with an array of authentic sides like kimchi salad and bean sprouts. The menu also features several vegetarian options, including sushi rolls—a new take on traditional sushi with seaweed wraps, marinated tofu, and fresh veggies.

3. Dauphin’s

Dauphin's offers a New Southern cuisine menu that draws its inspiration from the Gulf Coast and is prepared with only the finest and freshest local ingredients. Dauphin's also features a raw bar with oysters on the half shell and other local delights, as well as an extensive wine list and an award-winning cocktail program. The sophisticated atmosphere is one of elegance and comfort, where contemporary design meets historic roots.

2. The Noble South

The Noble South offers delicious, locally sourced Southern cuisine in a cozy and casual environment. Their menu is ever-changing, but always includes some sort of farm-fresh veggies, pickles, and something to satisfy your sweet tooth. They also offer vegetarian options as well as gluten-free selections. This is a wonderful place to get a delicious bite while enjoying the great company of family and friends.

1. Dumbwaiter Restaurant

They serve up classic Southern fares like fried chicken, blackened catfish and their signature dish: Low Country Boil. The restaurant is located in a historic antebellum mansion that offers outdoor seating as well as indoor dining. The outdoor patio is shaded by trees and has twinkling lights strung overhead so it feels like you're dining under the stars at night; while inside there are beautiful paintings on every wall along with antique furniture from the owners' collection of antiques they've collected over time - some which were even used during slavery days! They offer delivery service too which makes it easy for those who live nearby or work downtown but still want their fix of Southern cooking without having to drive out there on their lunch break or after work hours.