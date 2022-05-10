Shreveport, LA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Shreveport, Louisiana

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2Oqy_0fZ5oI9V00
Unsplash

5. Gibbons Fine Grill

At Gibbons Fine Grill, you'll find a casual, laid-back environment that's perfect for kicking back with friends. The restaurant is well-known for its great food, unique drinks, and the best margaritas in town. The menu includes a variety of seafood dishes, including the popular grouper sandwich and the bayou boil that's made with crawfish and mussels. For those who prefer burgers to seafood, there are plenty of options, including the classic cheeseburger and a double-decker veggie burger. If you're in the mood for something lighter, try the fried bologna sandwich or one of the many salads on offer.

4. BeauxJax Crafthouse

BeauxJax Crafthouse is an excellent restaurant in Shreveport. It has many popular choices on the menu, including Cajun chicken pasta, baked potato, and Caesar salad. An outdoor dining area is a great place for a more private meal with your friends or family. If you're in the mood for something from the bar, try their craft beer selection or drinks like Old Fashioned and Manhattan. For a fun night out with friends, this is definitely a good choice!

3. Crawdaddy’s Kitchen

Crawdaddy’s Kitchen is an American restaurant that serves Creole and Cajun dishes. It has a variety of options to choose from, which include blackened chicken, crawfish, and shrimp etouffee. It also serves sandwiches, burgers, salads, and much more. Crawdaddy’s Kitchen is known for having some of the best seafood in town. It is also one of the most popular restaurants in Shreveport, Louisiana.

2. Fat Calf Brasserie

Fat Calf Brasserie is a French restaurant with a cozy, laid-back feel, specializing in classic French cuisine. With attention to detail and a commitment to creating quality food from fresh, local ingredients, Fat Calf Brasserie has become one of the most popular restaurants in Shreveport. In addition to their delicious menu items, patrons are drawn to the relaxed atmosphere and friendly customer service of this neighborhood eatery.

1. Orlandeaux’s Café

Shreveport is also the most affordable—and it's not just cheap, it's delicious! Orlandeaux's Café has a friendly atmosphere, and all of the employees are attentive and eager to help you find what you're looking for. The menu is extensive and includes a wide selection of seafood options (including grilled shrimp and crawfish etouffee). All food is made fresh, so even if you go at a busy time you won't have to wait long for your food. We highly recommend this place.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy