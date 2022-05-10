Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Shreveport, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Gibbons Fine Grill

At Gibbons Fine Grill, you'll find a casual, laid-back environment that's perfect for kicking back with friends. The restaurant is well-known for its great food, unique drinks, and the best margaritas in town. The menu includes a variety of seafood dishes, including the popular grouper sandwich and the bayou boil that's made with crawfish and mussels. For those who prefer burgers to seafood, there are plenty of options, including the classic cheeseburger and a double-decker veggie burger. If you're in the mood for something lighter, try the fried bologna sandwich or one of the many salads on offer.

4. BeauxJax Crafthouse

BeauxJax Crafthouse is an excellent restaurant in Shreveport. It has many popular choices on the menu, including Cajun chicken pasta, baked potato, and Caesar salad. An outdoor dining area is a great place for a more private meal with your friends or family. If you're in the mood for something from the bar, try their craft beer selection or drinks like Old Fashioned and Manhattan. For a fun night out with friends, this is definitely a good choice!

3. Crawdaddy’s Kitchen

Crawdaddy’s Kitchen is an American restaurant that serves Creole and Cajun dishes. It has a variety of options to choose from, which include blackened chicken, crawfish, and shrimp etouffee. It also serves sandwiches, burgers, salads, and much more. Crawdaddy’s Kitchen is known for having some of the best seafood in town. It is also one of the most popular restaurants in Shreveport, Louisiana.

2. Fat Calf Brasserie

Fat Calf Brasserie is a French restaurant with a cozy, laid-back feel, specializing in classic French cuisine. With attention to detail and a commitment to creating quality food from fresh, local ingredients, Fat Calf Brasserie has become one of the most popular restaurants in Shreveport. In addition to their delicious menu items, patrons are drawn to the relaxed atmosphere and friendly customer service of this neighborhood eatery.

1. Orlandeaux’s Café

Shreveport is also the most affordable—and it's not just cheap, it's delicious! Orlandeaux's Café has a friendly atmosphere, and all of the employees are attentive and eager to help you find what you're looking for. The menu is extensive and includes a wide selection of seafood options (including grilled shrimp and crawfish etouffee). All food is made fresh, so even if you go at a busy time you won't have to wait long for your food. We highly recommend this place.