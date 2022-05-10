Akron, OH

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. The Rail - Akron

This is a fantastic burger joint. They have some really creative burgers that you won't find anywhere else, like the Sunrise Burger, which is topped with fried egg, bacon, and American cheese. Of course, if you're not in the mood for a burger, there are also a ton of other offerings, including some unique sandwiches and salads. If your mouth water just by looking at photos of these burgers, imagine how great they taste! Some are served on a yum.

4. Luigis Restaurant

The menu is full of mouthwatering dishes that are sure to please both the foodies and non-foodies in your group. You can expect home-cooked pasta, seafood, and meat stuffed with fresh ingredients like mushrooms, shrimp, or chicken. Choices range from simple to complex as well! If you want to indulge in Italian fare, opt for the Lasagna Bolognese, which is filled with your choice of grilled chicken or beef. For something lighter and heartier, try the Pork Loin Stuffed with Garlic Lemon Pesto or the Seafood Ravioli (pasta filled with crabmeat). You'll be amazed by how delicious these dishes taste!

3. Swensons Drive-In

We all know that one of the best things about Ohio is Swensons Drive-In. The Akron location brings the classic Americana diner experience to Northeastern Ohio and lets you get your favorite burgers and tasty treats at a convenient drive-through. Try the Galley Boy (a double cheeseburger with two secret sauces), fries, and a shake, or try something else from the menu.

2. The Blue Door Cafe and Bakery

The Blue Door Cafe and Bakery is a cafe & bakery specializing in European cuisine and pastry for breakfast and lunch. They offer a menu that changes weekly, source their ingredients through local farms and quality purveyors, (D'artagnan, Browne Trading, Sea to Table, etc), and maintain high standards with respect to quality, service, and preparation. They refuse to use products that contain hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup.

Nestled in Highland Square on West Market Street, this quaint little breakfast spot is sure to please all of your breakfast needs. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery has a fun atmosphere with different-colored walls, an assortment of seating areas from booths to tables to counters, and a funky blue door that you can see from the street.

1. Diamond Deli

With a menu that spans the gamut from traditional Jamaican fare to American favorites, Diamond Deli is a good choice for when you have a party of people with different tastes in food. The chicken dishes are perhaps their most popular, but the jerk pork and oxtail are also highly recommended.

