Knoxville, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Knoxville, Tennessee

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Chesapeake's West Knoxville

Chesapeake's is a nice, contemporary restaurant that specializes in seafood. It's a great choice for groups of people who have different tastes. They serve everything from shellfish to steak, so even if your party has some picky eaters, you'll be able to find something you all like for dinner. You'll also find quality desserts like cheesecake and brownie-a-la-mode to finish off your meal.

4. Connors Steak & Seafood

Connors Steak & Seafood is a restaurant that specializes in steaks and seafood dishes. They have a full selection of both on their menu, including classic surf and turf options for those who want to enjoy both at once. The food is served in a spacious dining room with a warm atmosphere thanks to its decor. The staff is friendly and attentive, making sure that each guest has what they need to enjoy the meal.

3. Nick & J's Cafe

Nick & J's Cafe is a family-owned restaurant that specializes in casual breakfast and lunch fare. Enjoy the daily specials with comfort food options like egg and sausage sandwiches, oatmeal, and French toast. Nick & J's Cafe is open for breakfast and lunch during the week and for lunch only on weekends. For dinner, you can still enjoy a great meal at Nick & J’s Cafe as they have delicious dinner specials available as well.

2. Corner16

The food at Corner16 isn't the only thing people love about this spot—their interior design is just as impressive! The decor is rustic and trendy all at once, making it feel like home no matter where you sit down for dinner. Whether you're looking for a casual lunch date or somewhere fun to hang out with friends after work on Fridays, Corner16 has got everything covered! And don't forget about a happy hour: One of the things that makes this restaurant so unique is its modern take on classic dishes. Their menu features everything from fried chicken biscuits to crispy duck tacos, so there's something for everyone. Plus, they offer a variety of vegan and gluten-free options, too! If you're looking for something refreshing and light, try their House Green Salad or Roasted Sweet Potato Soup. You can always go with classics like burgers or pizza if you want to stick with what you know best.

1. Calhoun's on Bearden Hill

Calhoun's on Bearden HillCalhoun's is a barbecue restaurant that provides an experience that goes beyond the food (though the food is fabulous). The atmosphere is warm and inviting, and the service is top-notch. The menu offers a variety of choices, from appetizers to salads to burgers, sandwiches, and wraps, as well as entrees that include steak, chicken, ribs, and seafood. They even have an extensive list of desserts!

