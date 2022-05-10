Vancouver, WA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Vancouver, Washington

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Thai Orchid Restaurant

Thai Orchid Restaurant - Vancouver is one to try should you be a lover of Thai food. They offer a selection of delicious dishes that are suitable for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The menu here is quite varied, with choices ranging from noodles, curries, stir-fry, seafood, vegetarian, and salad options. The restaurant has an online ordering facility so you can make reservations before going there. The prices are reasonable, with the most popular dishes being about $15 or less in price. You will find the staff at Thai Orchid Restaurant - Vancouver to be very pleasant and helpful, which makes eating out here a fun experience for all ages.

4. Island Cafe

The restaurant serves foods like bacon, eggs, and hash browns for breakfast and sandwiches, burgers, and fries for lunch and dinner. The menu includes some Jamaican dishes like curry chicken, curry goat, curry shrimp, jerk chicken, and oxtail stew. All of the food is fresh and delicious. One of the best things about the Island Cafe is that you can get all-you-can-eat special meals, so if you'd like extra helpings of your favorite dish it's available at a reasonable price.

3. Kitchen Table Cafe- Evergreen Place

The Kitchen Table Cafe is a unique little eatery located inside the Evergreen Place Retirement Community. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week, with an unassuming menu consisting of scratch-made comfort food. Some of their signature dishes include corned beef hash, biscuits and gravy, homemade chicken pot pie, country fried steak, and smoked salmon benedict. For dessert, they offer brownies and other sweets that are baked in-house. The Kitchen Table Cafe also has a full espresso bar and offers wine and beer to accompany your meal.

2. Kitchen Table Cafe- Salmon Creek

Among the many restaurants in the Jamaican district of Vancouver, Washington is The Kitchen Table Cafe. This restaurant is best known for its French toast, which comes with a side of fruit and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. Another popular menu item is the chicken fried steak. It's made with beef tenderloin that's been pounded to create a thin cutlet, then covered in a seasoned batter and fried. The steak comes with two eggs, hash browns, toast, and your choice of gravy. Most regulars at the restaurant say they come for the dinner specials, which include the 10-ounce sirloin steak dinner and the prime rib dinner. Both meals come with soup or a house salad and also include your choice of potato.

1. Kitchen Table Cafe- Orchards

This is a great little cafe on the east side of Vancouver, and it's a great place to go for brunch (though, it's only open for breakfast and lunch). The menu has a lot of creative dishes, like their sandwich. It's got grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and an over-easy egg. Yum!! They also have really great sweet potato fries that come with cinnamon cream sauce.

