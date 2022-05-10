Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Hemenway's Restaurant

Served in a casual, romantic atmosphere, Hemenway's Restaurant offers the best seafood dishes in Providence. Seafood lovers can enjoy their favorite dishes such as the classic lobster roll, fried clams, and crab cakes. There are also some excellent non-seafood options like the portobello mushroom sandwich, steak fries, and veal parmigiana. The restaurant also has a full bar with a great selection of craft beers, wines, and cocktails.

4. Gracie's

The menu is a bit heavy on the fish and seafood, with options like oysters Rockefeller, lobster mac 'n' cheese, bluefish cakes, and blackened scallops with risotto. Gracie's chef Matthew Gennuso recently won the "Best Chef" award from Rhode Island Monthly for his creative use of locally-sourced ingredients. Gracie's also features an expensive wine list and six private dining rooms for special events.

3. Waterman Grille

The restaurant offers delicious American cuisine with many different options for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The Grille’s menu includes everything from classic grilled cheeses to more extravagant seafood dishes; there’s something for everyone. This restaurant provides a casual but elegant dining experience perfect for couples or families looking for a higher-end option for their night out.

2. Los Andes

From Los Andes be sure one can get everything from Jamaican cuisine to French cuisine to Japanese cuisine. The restaurant also has a great atmosphere: the walls are covered in murals depicting various scenes from South America (including the Andes Mountains), there's an outdoor patio for dining al fresco, and it's all very lively with upbeat music in the background. If you're looking for some good eats with a fun vibe, this place is for you!

1. East Side Pocket

East Side Pocket is a delightful place to enjoy a casual, family-friendly meal. The gourmet sandwiches served here are made fresh daily and come stuffed with fresh veggies and quality meats. You'll find the usual favorites like ham, roast beef, turkey, and chicken, but the bread is what really makes this place special. Choose from Belgian waffles, Portuguese muffins, bagels, or croissants. Vegetarian options include mock meats like tofu and seitan in addition to house-made veggie burgers. They also make a mean breakfast sandwich for a great start to your day.