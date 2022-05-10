Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Peoria, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Sanctuary Cafe

Sanctuary Café is one of the most popular places in town and this restaurant has something for everyone. You can dine in and enjoy their gourmet pizza or you can choose from their diverse menu of sandwiches, salads, soups, and flatbreads. If you have a sweet tooth, they have a variety of sweet treats such as cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, and more. And if you’re looking for something to drink with your meal then Sanctuary Café also offers coffee drinks like lattes and espressos as well as teas like chai tea lattes or even hot chocolate!

4. Fabio On Fire

Fabio on Fire is a great place to take your family for some quality Italian food. The restaurant takes your health very seriously and prides itself in offering gluten-free and other healthy menu options. If you're in the mood for pizza, there are plenty to choose from, including the popular Gourmet Margherita Pizza with cheese and tomato sauce, or the Vegetarian White Pizza with spinach, mushrooms, and garlic. For dessert, try the delicious Chocolate Bomb Cake topped with fresh whipped cream!

3. Bubba’s 33