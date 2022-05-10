Peoria, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Peoria, Arizona

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Sanctuary Cafe

Sanctuary Café is one of the most popular places in town and this restaurant has something for everyone. You can dine in and enjoy their gourmet pizza or you can choose from their diverse menu of sandwiches, salads, soups, and flatbreads. If you have a sweet tooth, they have a variety of sweet treats such as cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, and more. And if you’re looking for something to drink with your meal then Sanctuary Café also offers coffee drinks like lattes and espressos as well as teas like chai tea lattes or even hot chocolate!

4. Fabio On Fire

Fabio on Fire is a great place to take your family for some quality Italian food. The restaurant takes your health very seriously and prides itself in offering gluten-free and other healthy menu options. If you're in the mood for pizza, there are plenty to choose from, including the popular Gourmet Margherita Pizza with cheese and tomato sauce, or the Vegetarian White Pizza with spinach, mushrooms, and garlic. For dessert, try the delicious Chocolate Bomb Cake topped with fresh whipped cream!

3. Bubba’s 33

Bubba’s 33 is a family-friendly American restaurant known for its pizza, burgers, and casual atmosphere. The ambiance is casual with an old-school sports theme. You can find it at the intersection of West Happy Valley Road and North Lake Pleasant Parkway. The menu offers an array of starters, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts. For starters, try the cheese fries or chicken wings. The Bubba’s Famous Burgers include the Bacon Cheeseburger with two patties and toppings like bacon, cheese, and mushrooms and the Smokehouse Burger with American cheese, BBQ sauce, and jalapenos. Other options include pizza varieties such as Meat Lovers or BBQ Chicken and entrees like grilled salmon or fried shrimp baskets.

2. The Social On 83rd
The Social On 83rd is one of the most popular restaurants in Jamaican Peoria, Arizona. The restaurant serves American, Caribbean, and South American cuisines. The Social On 83rd is known for its great ambiance, friendly staff, and delicious food. The breakfast and brunch menu includes dishes like eggs benedict, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, french toast, and more. The lunch and dinner menu includes dishes like fried calamari, wings, burgers, tacos, and more. The restaurant not only offers a nice place to eat but also offers great music as well. There are also happy hours where you can get special discounts on drinks.

1. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
The menu offers items like barbecue ribs, shrimp and grits, fried chicken and waffles, and much more. The restaurant has also earned a reputation for serving some of the best steaks in town. The restaurant makes its own steak sauce and uses only 100% Angus beef. The staff at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill are friendly and attentive. They will help you select the perfect steak for your tastes and preferences. You can also ask them about any dietary restrictions or allergies you have so they can make sure your food is prepared properly.

