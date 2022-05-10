Sioux Falls, SD

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Harvester Kitchen by Bryan

Harvester Kitchen by Bryan is an American restaurant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It serves delicious fare you'd expect from a modern restaurant, including salads, burgers, sandwiches, and entrees like steaks and chicken. The interior of the restaurant has a rustic charm that comes from its old brick walls and wooden beams, while the outdoor dining area features umbrellas and string lights to shade you from the sun or brighten your evening meal under the stars.

4. Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen is a restaurant that specializes in delicious sandwiches and wraps. The menu is extensive and contains both traditional and unique creations. For example, they serve a sandwich called the "Fantastic Mr. Fox" which is smoked turkey breast, bacon, brie cheese, spinach, red onion, and fig jam on multi-grain bread. There are also some vegetarian options for those who don't eat meat, as well as gluten-free bread and dairy-free cheese for people with dietary restrictions. The atmosphere at Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen is very relaxed and casual, so you can feel comfortable wearing jeans or other casual attire when visiting here.

3. Ode to Food and Drinks

Ode to Food and Drinks is the place to go if you're looking for a classy cocktail or a nightcap. This charming spot has drinks that are crafted with care and expertise, but they also have delicious small plates to choose from. They have a rotating seasonal menu featuring different foods, so be sure to check it out.

2. Taphouse 41

Taphouse 41 is a lively bar where people can enjoy quality food, beer, and cocktails. The kitchen serves gourmet burgers, salads, and appetizers. Some of the burgers are topped with special sauces like jalapeno ranch or BBQ bacon, and the salads are served in large portions.

1. Roam Kitchen + Bar

This restaurant is known for its fabulous steaks, but they also have burgers, salads, and other delicious menu items. There's even a section on the menu devoted to "Clean Eats" options—if you're looking for something lighter or healthier than their regular fare! The atmosphere is modern and upscale with industrial decor elements like exposed brick walls contrasted against plush leather seats at tables complete with white tablecloths. This place is not only great for a night out on the town with friends or family but also has an awesome outdoor patio that seats up to 150 people so it can accommodate larger groups too.

