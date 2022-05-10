Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Cape Coral, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Fish Tale Grill by Merrick Seafood

Fish Tale Grill by Merrick Seafood is the fifth most popular restaurant in Jamaican Cape Coral, Florida. It's renowned for its fresh seafood, entrees, and appetizers that are made from scratch, and the fact that it's a family-owned business. The atmosphere of the restaurant is casual and comfortable, and you can dine outdoors on the covered patio. The owners describe their approach to cooking as "No-fuss but with a lot of heart." If you're looking for casual seafood dining with an emphasis on freshness, this place is a good choice.

4. Lehne Burger Cape Coral

Lehne Burger Cape Coral is well-known for its local, grass-fed beef burgers. They also serve a variety of craft beer and wine. Their menu is simple, but their food is consistently delicious. The restaurant has a fun, beachy atmosphere with indoor and outdoor seating and a relaxed vibe. Valet parking is available on weekends.

3. Gusto Cucina Italiana

Gusto Cucina Italiana is the most popular Italian restaurant in Jamaican Cape Coral, Florida. You can enjoy the day sitting under the palm trees and watching the sunset over the city skyline. The food is great and you can also get a large variety of traditional dishes such as pasta and pizza, but you will also find some unique dishes that are unique to Gusto Cucina Italiana. There are many different options for lunch and dinner as well. There are two different restaurants in Jamaican Cape Coral, one in the Mall of America and another one in downtown Jamaican Cape Coral. This restaurant is a little bit more expensive than other restaurants in Jamaican Cape Coral, but it's worth it because of all of the food that they serve here.

2. Two Meatballs In The Kitchen - Cape Coral

If you're looking for an Italian restaurant, but you're in the mood to do something different, Two Meatballs in the Kitchen is a great option. Every dish is made from scratch and with fresh ingredients, so you know everything will be delicious. You can even take advantage of their catering services if you have an upcoming event that requires some authentic Italian cuisine. Two Meatballs in the Kitchen has both lunch and dinner options, so any time of day is a great time to visit.

1. Masala Mantra Indian Bistro

If you love the flavorful food of India, Masala Mantra is a must-visit restaurant. This popular Indian bistro features an extensive menu with irresistible options like chicken tikka masala, lamb vindaloo, and shrimp curry. They also offer a variety of vegetarian dishes, including their delicious korma, which features vegetables in a creamy sauce.