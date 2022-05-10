Cape Coral, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Cape Coral, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaI9j_0fYahcm500
Unsplash

5. Fish Tale Grill by Merrick Seafood

Fish Tale Grill by Merrick Seafood is the fifth most popular restaurant in Jamaican Cape Coral, Florida. It's renowned for its fresh seafood, entrees, and appetizers that are made from scratch, and the fact that it's a family-owned business. The atmosphere of the restaurant is casual and comfortable, and you can dine outdoors on the covered patio. The owners describe their approach to cooking as "No-fuss but with a lot of heart." If you're looking for casual seafood dining with an emphasis on freshness, this place is a good choice.

4. Lehne Burger Cape Coral

Lehne Burger Cape Coral is well-known for its local, grass-fed beef burgers. They also serve a variety of craft beer and wine. Their menu is simple, but their food is consistently delicious. The restaurant has a fun, beachy atmosphere with indoor and outdoor seating and a relaxed vibe. Valet parking is available on weekends.

3. Gusto Cucina Italiana

Gusto Cucina Italiana is the most popular Italian restaurant in Jamaican Cape Coral, Florida. You can enjoy the day sitting under the palm trees and watching the sunset over the city skyline. The food is great and you can also get a large variety of traditional dishes such as pasta and pizza, but you will also find some unique dishes that are unique to Gusto Cucina Italiana. There are many different options for lunch and dinner as well. There are two different restaurants in Jamaican Cape Coral, one in the Mall of America and another one in downtown Jamaican Cape Coral. This restaurant is a little bit more expensive than other restaurants in Jamaican Cape Coral, but it's worth it because of all of the food that they serve here.

2. Two Meatballs In The Kitchen - Cape Coral

If you're looking for an Italian restaurant, but you're in the mood to do something different, Two Meatballs in the Kitchen is a great option. Every dish is made from scratch and with fresh ingredients, so you know everything will be delicious. You can even take advantage of their catering services if you have an upcoming event that requires some authentic Italian cuisine. Two Meatballs in the Kitchen has both lunch and dinner options, so any time of day is a great time to visit.

1. Masala Mantra Indian Bistro

If you love the flavorful food of India, Masala Mantra is a must-visit restaurant. This popular Indian bistro features an extensive menu with irresistible options like chicken tikka masala, lamb vindaloo, and shrimp curry. They also offer a variety of vegetarian dishes, including their delicious korma, which features vegetables in a creamy sauce.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy