Mckinney, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in McKinney, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450uJc_0fYacYsA00
Unsplash

5. Square Burger

Square Burger is a great place to go for a casual lunch or dinner. Food-wise, the menu features burgers, fries, salads, and wings. The signature Square Burger is an 8 oz. Angus beef burger served on a homemade bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Another favorite is the Southwest Burger which is also 8 oz. of Angus beef but has pepper-jack cheese and jalapeño bacon on top.

4. Cadillac Pizza Pub

Cadillac Pizza Pub is a casual pizza place located in the historic district of McKinney. The restaurant has an open kitchen that allows the patrons to see their pizza being made, along with a stage for live music and special events. Cadillac's pizzas are hand-tossed and made with homemade dough and sauce from scratch. Cadillac is known for its traditional pizzas, but also offers specialty pizzas and mozzarella, or the spicy Hawaiian which includes tomato sauce, pepperoni, pineapple, banana peppers, jalapenos, and mozzarella. They also serve burgers and sandwiches.

3. Harvest

Harvest is a farm-to-table restaurant that serves American cuisine. It's a little pricier than the other establishments on this list, but you're paying for the high quality of the food and the experience. The menu changes seasonally and features dishes like duck confit, fennel-crusted pork tenderloin, and spinach ravioli. The atmosphere is cozy, warm, and intimate—perfect for an anniversary date or another special celebration.

2. Rick's Chophouse

Regarded as one of the best steakhouses in town, Rick's Chophouse is a place where you can enjoy juicy steaks and tasty drinks. What sets this restaurant apart from others is that they use only high-quality ingredients and the kitchen is open for all to see. The bread is fresh, the butter delicious, and garlic mashed potatoes are cooked to perfection. The waiters are charming, which makes for an unforgettable experience. When it comes to food quality, Rick's Chophouse is one of the best restaurants in McKinney.

1. Hutchin's BBQ and Grill

Hutchins is known for their secret sauce, which is a blend of spices that gives their food a unique flavor. They serve traditional Texas barbecue: brisket, ribs, and sausage are the main attraction here. You can also get chicken or even tofu if you prefer. The sides include coleslaw, potato salad, beans, and all the other fixings you'd expect at a barbecue joint. The "Texas toast"—thick slices of bread—are made with jalapenos and cheddar cheese to add an extra kick to your meal. If you're looking for a great lunch spot in Jamaican McKinney, Hutchin's is for you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy