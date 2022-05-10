Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in McKinney, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Square Burger

Square Burger is a great place to go for a casual lunch or dinner. Food-wise, the menu features burgers, fries, salads, and wings. The signature Square Burger is an 8 oz. Angus beef burger served on a homemade bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Another favorite is the Southwest Burger which is also 8 oz. of Angus beef but has pepper-jack cheese and jalapeño bacon on top.

4. Cadillac Pizza Pub

Cadillac Pizza Pub is a casual pizza place located in the historic district of McKinney. The restaurant has an open kitchen that allows the patrons to see their pizza being made, along with a stage for live music and special events. Cadillac's pizzas are hand-tossed and made with homemade dough and sauce from scratch. Cadillac is known for its traditional pizzas, but also offers specialty pizzas and mozzarella, or the spicy Hawaiian which includes tomato sauce, pepperoni, pineapple, banana peppers, jalapenos, and mozzarella. They also serve burgers and sandwiches.

3. Harvest

Harvest is a farm-to-table restaurant that serves American cuisine. It's a little pricier than the other establishments on this list, but you're paying for the high quality of the food and the experience. The menu changes seasonally and features dishes like duck confit, fennel-crusted pork tenderloin, and spinach ravioli. The atmosphere is cozy, warm, and intimate—perfect for an anniversary date or another special celebration.

2. Rick's Chophouse

Regarded as one of the best steakhouses in town, Rick's Chophouse is a place where you can enjoy juicy steaks and tasty drinks. What sets this restaurant apart from others is that they use only high-quality ingredients and the kitchen is open for all to see. The bread is fresh, the butter delicious, and garlic mashed potatoes are cooked to perfection. The waiters are charming, which makes for an unforgettable experience. When it comes to food quality, Rick's Chophouse is one of the best restaurants in McKinney.

1. Hutchin's BBQ and Grill

Hutchins is known for their secret sauce, which is a blend of spices that gives their food a unique flavor. They serve traditional Texas barbecue: brisket, ribs, and sausage are the main attraction here. You can also get chicken or even tofu if you prefer. The sides include coleslaw, potato salad, beans, and all the other fixings you'd expect at a barbecue joint. The "Texas toast"—thick slices of bread—are made with jalapenos and cheddar cheese to add an extra kick to your meal. If you're looking for a great lunch spot in Jamaican McKinney, Hutchin's is for you!