Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Grand Prairie, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Piccolo Mondo Italian Restaurant

Piccolo Mondo Italian Restaurant is a popular destination in Jamaican Grand Prairie, Texas. The restaurant offers an array of classic Italian favorites including pasta, pizza, salads, and much more. While the food at this restaurant is delicious, it's the atmosphere that makes this place so special and unique. The setting of Piccolo Mondo Italian Restaurant allows diners to feel like they've been transported from the city to a quaint Italian town. Diners can enjoy their meal on the cozy patio or inside the restaurant surrounded by warm colors and beautiful artwork reminiscent of Italy.

4. Texas Roadhouse

The Texas Roadhouse is one of the top restaurants in Grand Prairie, Texas. Texas Roadhouse serves typical American steakhouse fare such as steaks, ribs, and seafood. The restaurant has a country-western theme and this is reflected in its decor and menu. The restaurant is known for having great service and excellent food.

3. Mixed Up Burgers

Mixed Up Burgers has a unique array of dishes that are sure to make your mouth water. Popular burgers include The Rancher, which comes with fried onion straws and bacon; The Bacon & Blue Cheese Burger, an all-American burger with a twist; and The Mushroom Burger, which is cooked with butter and topped with swiss cheese. Another popular option at Mixed Up Burgers is the grilled chicken sandwich, which provides a lighter alternative to the burgers. This restaurant also serves tasty salads, classic sandwiches, and delicious french fries. If you’re looking for something sweet after your meal, Mixed Up Burgers offers milkshakes that come in fun flavors like chocolate chip cookie dough. Come try this restaurant’s amazing food!

2. Saltgrass Steak House

This restaurant is a chain restaurant, but the food is all cooked with fresh ingredients and has a great taste. The menu is mainly focused on steaks with a few other options for seafood and burgers as well as some vegetarian options. They have an outdoor seating area that allows you to enjoy the weather when it is nice outside, and they also have a bar area that serves drinks and has happy hour deals

1. Mariano's Hacienda

Mariano's Hacienda, with its gorgeous décor and a menu that will make your mouth water, is an experience you won't forget. It offers a wide variety of authentic Mexican dishes, from fajitas and enchiladas to tacos and flautas, along with all the classic sides: rice, beans, chips, salsa, and guacamole. Its cozy atmosphere makes it the perfect place for date night or catching up with friends over margaritas. And don't miss out on the desserts! The tres leches cake is decadent perfection.