Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tallahassee, Florida

5. Il Lusso

Italian food lovers, head to this popular restaurant for a taste of the best Italian cuisine in town. The place is known for its pizza offerings and has been frequented by locals who love their pies. The place also has several steaks on the menu in different preparations to suit varied tastes.

4. Table 23

Table 23 is a great place to go when you're hungry for some delicious American food. Just like its name, it's the kind of place where you can sit down with your friends and family and spend hours at a time without worrying about being rushed or being ignored by the staff. The restaurant has a cozy atmosphere and is perfect for casual dining. It's one of the most popular restaurants in town because it serves up delicious food at reasonable prices. Plus, they have a great selection of cocktails and beer on tap that will help wash down whatever you decide to eat! The menu has something for everyone: burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, pizza, pasta dishes, and more. You'll definitely want to try their signature dish: the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich. It's made from locally sourced ingredients and served with slaw on top of a brioche bun.

3. Lucilla

Lucilla has a modern and stylish atmosphere. It has Southern American, New American, and Spanish cuisine. The restaurant is set in a renovated historic building. You can enjoy the outdoor seating in the courtyard. The menu includes fried green tomatoes with goat cheese, roasted cauliflower salad with kimchi dressing, shrimp and grits, chicken liver pate with peach jam, and grilled octopus. You can also get some good cocktails such as the Lola made with dark rum, lime juice, pineapple syrup, falernum bitters, and vanilla simple syrup.

2. Savour

Savour is a popular restaurant in Tallahassee, Florida and it is known for its French cuisine. It offers a lively ambiance with a variety of scrumptious food items available at good prices.

1. Backwoods Crossing

Backwoods Crossing is an upscale Southern fusion restaurant with an award-winning chef and an expert staff. Their menus change seasonally and are full of creative dishes that incorporate local ingredients into modern twists on traditional Southern classics (like their "Gator Bites," which are really fried green tomatoes topped with pulled pork and pimento cheese). With a comfortable atmosphere, Backwoods Crossing is the perfect place for a date night or special occasion dinner. A word of warning: they don't take reservations, so be prepared to wait!