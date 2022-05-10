Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Glendale, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Little Beast Restaurant

The menu has a nice selection of locally sourced meats and produce, and their creative dishes are always made with the freshest ingredients. If you're looking for a nice place to have a romantic dinner or if you just want to have a good time with your friends, this is one restaurant that will not disappoint you!

4. The Front Yard

The Front Yard is located in the heart of Glendale, California, and features an eclectic mix of local and international dishes. The menu changes frequently depending on what's available, but usually includes some sort of salad, soup, appetizer, entree, and dessert. There are also a number of beers on tap as well as wines from the region.

3. Morrison Atwater Village

The menu at Morrison Atwater Village features many items that are made from scratch using fresh ingredients such as local produce and meats. There are also some gluten-free dishes available if you have dietary restrictions or allergies. This restaurant offers delivery service so if you don't feel like going out for dinner one night then just call them up!

2. Raffi’s Place

Raffi’s Place serves up a huge selection of traditional Mediterranean favorites. Start with a few of the tapas options, like the vegetarian grape leaves or baba ganoush. For entrees, try one of the kebab platters with tender chicken, lamb, or filet mignon; or enjoy a traditional Armenian dish like khashlama, which is slow-roasted beef stewed in vegetables. There are also plenty of vegetarian options to choose from. And don’t forget to save room for the baklava!

1. Jin Cook - Authentic Korean Soul Food

The first restaurant on our list is Jin Cook, located in Glendale, California. This eatery focuses on Korean soul food, and it offers a wide array of traditional dishes that will please even the most discerning palate. The menu includes staples such as bibimbap (sizzling rice and vegetables served over a bed of hot stones) and bulgogi (grilled marinated beef), as well as more exotic fare like kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) and soon dubu jjigae (soft tofu stew). The décor at Jin Cook is simple but pleasant, with white walls adorned by original artwork depicting scenes from Korea. The staff is known for being warm and welcoming, offering friendly service with a smile. If you're looking to experience traditional Korean cuisine in a cozy setting, Jin Cook is the place to go.