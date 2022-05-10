Overland Park, KS

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Overland Park, Kansas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Q39 South

Q39 is the place to go if you're looking for a Kansas City BBQ experience. Using authentic methods and recipes, the restaurant aims to serve up the classic style of barbecue that has earned the city its fame. The menu features main dishes like ribs, burnt ends, and pork belly, as well as sides like coleslaw, potato salad, and baked beans. As an added bonus, they also serve breakfast all day long!

4. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood is a popular steakhouse in Overland Park, Kansas. The menu features seafood as well as steaks, and they are known for their crab cakes. Many describe the atmosphere as romantic, and reviewers especially enjoy sitting at the bar, which offers an extensive wine list and a lounge-like feel. The restaurant was founded in 2000 by a father and son who wanted to open a place that would serve quality food in a comfortable environment.

3. Brobeck's BBQ

Brobeck's BBQ is a great place to get delicious and moist smoked meats. They also have an excellent assortment of sides and desserts. The ribs are out of this world! The brisket is also very tasty and their baked beans are the best you'll ever eat. This is probably our favorite BBQ place in town!

2. Jack Stack Barbecue - Overland Park

Jack Stack is a Kansas City institution, and their newest location in Overland Park has all the elements of a beloved barbecue joint: it's casual and homey, with a down-to-earth decor and an authentic feeling. The menu spans from pork to beef ribs to chicken to brisket to sausage, so there's a little something for everyone. Jack Stack also offers two different types of turkey: smoked for an hour or smoked for six hours. The most popular menu items are the burnt ends, with "burn" being the operative word here—they're covered in char and raspberry chipotle sauce. The sauce is super sweet and spicy, but the char gives it a smoky flavor that cuts some of the sugar. It's a unique combination of tastes that you'll either love or hate.

1. Cafe Provence

It's easy to see why Cafe Provence is one of the most popular restaurants in the area. The interior is warm and inviting, with a rustic French feeling. The food is delicious. And, if you don't mind waiting for a table, the service is excellent. The menu consists of many great French dishes, and some American dishes as well. A popular appetizer is the lamb carre, and for dessert, there are crepe de Chocolat filled with chocolate mousse or the tarte au citron with its creamy lemon filling.

