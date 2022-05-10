Huntington Beach, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Huntington Beach, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Watertable

Watertable is one of the best places to eat in Jamaican Huntington Beach. It's a hip, modern American eatery with a unique maritime theme that offers both indoor and outdoor seating with an ocean view. The menu features fresh dishes including fish tacos and lobster rolls. They also have some amazing cocktails! My favorite is the Avocado Smash made with gin, citrus, mint, and avocado juice.

4. Sandys Beach Shack

Sandys Beach Shack is a Jamaican restaurant that is top-rated for its scrumptious jerk chicken, succulent seafood dishes, and tasty vegetarian options. The restaurant is housed in an old beach bungalow with a large covered patio that is perfect for soaking up some rays or enjoying the cool sea breeze, depending on the weather. The restaurant also has live music nightly, so you can enjoy your meal to the sounds of local artists.

3. Duke's Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach is a premier destination for locals, tourists, and celebrities. The atmosphere is casual and fun. This restaurant has an onsite bar that serves a variety of tropical drinks, as well as beer and wine. They also have live music on weekends. Duke's offers a kid's menu in addition to their main menu, which features Pacific Rim Cuisine using fresh local and sustainable seafood, and meats whenever possible. Their most popular dishes are the Hula Pie (a type of ice cream pie with macadamia nut crust), Coconut Prawns, and Grilled Ahi Salad. Their menu also includes burgers and tacos as well as traditional American fares like steak and chicken dishes. The entire menu is available for take-out. Reservations are recommended.

2. Sugar Shack Cafe

We love spending time at the Sugar Shack Cafe because their menu offers something for everyone. They are best known for their Jamaican food and the popular jerk chicken, but there is something for everyone to enjoy on the menu. The restaurant also has a great outdoor dining area where you can sample some of their delicious Jamaican dishes or enjoy one of their delicious smoothies.

1. Sushi On Fire

Sushi On Fire is a Japanese sushi restaurant located in Huntington Beach. This up-tempo eatery serves up all of the classic sushi dishes from nigiri to sashimi, as well as maki rolls and temaki hand-rolls. The menu also offers a number of specialty rolls, including the Orange Roll, which is a tempura-fried roll with spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna sashimi, eel sauce, and spicy mayo; and the California Dreaming, which is made with shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado and eel sauce. Other popular offerings include teriyaki chicken, chirashi bowls with assorted sashimi over rice, and ramen noodle soup.

