Grand Rapids, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar is a restaurant that offers a wide selection of seafood. The restaurant has a variety of different types of oysters and clams, in addition to many other types of seafood. Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar offers a wide variety of different types of seafood, including shrimp, crab, lobster and more. Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar is located in the Grand Rapids area and is located on the north side of the city.

4. Wolfgang's Restaurant

Wolfgang's Restaurant, with its elegant yet relaxed atmosphere, creates great food with a menu that changes seasonally. Their diverse range of dishes allows diners to sample from all parts of the world. The restaurant is well-known for its high-quality meats and fish and rich desserts. One of their signature dishes is the porcini-dusted sea scallops served with squash puree and bacon soubise. Wolfgang's has an extensive wine list with many international selections, as well as a full bar to complement your meal.

3. Butcher's Union

It has a hot spot with a lively and inviting atmosphere, Butcher's Union is a great place to go for some delicious food and a fun night out. The menu features many different types of food, like beef, pork, duck and other meats. There are also salads, soups and appetizers for those who prefer lighter fare. The restaurant has an extensive wine list as well as craft beer on tap. The service is exceptional; the servers are friendly and attentive without being overbearing.

2. Real Food Cafe Eastern Ave

Real Food Cafe is a family run cafe that specializes in Jamaican cuisine and breakfast foods. They have an extensive menu that ranges from standard breakfast fare to more exotic dishes. One of their most popular items is the Real Food Breakfast, which is an egg, sausage and cheese sandwich served on a warm ciabatta bun. The cafe also offers a wide range of sandwiches for lunch, as well as salads and soups for dinner. If you're looking for something more adventurous then check out their jerk chicken nachos or their loaded potato skins with cheddar cheese sauce. They also offer vegan and vegetarian options like their veggie burger or veggie quesadilla.

1. Beer City Bread Co.

Beer City Bread Co. is a bread shop that has perfected the art of baking. The shop's selection includes a variety of different loaves, including sourdough, country white, and rosemary sea salt loaf. You can even get your bread with toppings like apple-ginger jam or cinnamon. The bread is baked fresh daily and is made by hand. In addition to bread, the shop also serves many other kinds of food. They have sandwiches, paninis, salads, soups and more. If you're not in the mood for bread but still want something hearty, they also serve pastries like cookies, muffins and scones. There's even a special section where you can get your breakfast fix with quiche and breakfast sandwiches--these items are served all day long so you can stop by any time!

If you want something other than bread or pastries, Beer City Bread Co also offers beer on tap as well as wine pairings for each of their dishes!

