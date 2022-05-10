Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Red Iguana

The Red Iguana is a Mexican restaurant that serves different types of cuisine, including traditional Mexican fare, Tex-Mex, and dishes from Oaxaca. It includes a vegetarian and gluten-free menu and also features live entertainment on Friday nights. The restaurant's signature item is the moles, which include the Mole Negro, Mole Rojo, Mole Verde, and Chichilo Mole. Their signature drinks are spicy margaritas. The atmosphere is upscale and casual.

4. Current Fish & Oyster

Current Fish & Oyster is a sustainable seafood restaurant in Salt Lake City. The restaurant focuses on bringing the best and freshest seafood to the area through direct relationships with fishermen. The restaurant has a deep, rich history and has been a staple in the city for over 100 years. It has been owned by many different families since its inception and was eventually turned into a seafood restaurant by its most recent owner. The restaurant features a wide variety of dishes including oysters, fish, shrimp, lobster, clams, mussels, crab legs and more. The menu features several types of fish such as flounder, halibut and mahi-mahi as well as other types of seafood including octopus, squid and abalone.

3. Valter's Osteria

Valter's is an Italian restaurant that specializes in its own version of the famous Salt Lake City-style pizza. They also have Italian food, like pasta and various other dishes, as well as many different kinds of wine and beer. The atmosphere of the place is amazing, and they have a very inviting ambience to go along with their delicious food and drinks.

2. Log Haven

The exquisite Log Haven is beautiful. With a cozy interior and dramatic scenery, it's no surprise that this is a popular choice for couples looking to impress on a date. It's also great for larger parties, as they have several dining rooms available to choose from. The menu features fresh seafood, steaks, and desserts that make full use of the natural ingredients surrounding them. One of the best things about this restaurant is the wide variety of options: whether you're looking for a healthy salad or a carnivorous feast, everyone will find something here to enjoy. While the food is delicious, what brings people back time and time again is the ambience. The sound of moving water adds to the peacefulness of the setting, and you'll be surrounded by lush greenery and blooming flowers in every direction you look. The lighting is warm and gentle, creating an intimate environment that allows you to focus on your loved ones (and your meal).

1. Takashi

Takashi is a Japanese restaurant located in the heart of Salt Lake City. It's a unique place that serves delicious sushi but also has an open kitchen where the chef prepares delicious entrees such as chicken, salmon, and steak. Takashi has a great ambience with low lighting and soft music. The food is presented beautifully on large plates and the service is top-notch. Takashi is popular for date nights, but it's also a great place for families to dine. There are two different sections of seating: one section has traditional dining tables, while the other area has low chairs around small tables. This gives you a choice about how you want to dine—whether you want to sit down at a table or sit on the floor with your kids. Either way, you're guaranteed to have a great meal!