Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Amarillo, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. The Big Texan Steak Ranch

The Big Texan Steak Ranch. It's the town's most famous restaurant, and for good reason. From its 1950s-inspired decor to its 72-ounce steak dinner challenge, this place is one of the only reasons to visit Amarillo. For what it's worth, the food here is pretty decent. While you can get a great steak at just about any restaurant in Amarillo, The Big Texan is certainly up there with some of the best. It also has a great beer selection and the service is amazing. So if you're looking for a great steak with a side of nostalgia and entertainment, look no further than The Big Texan Steak Ranch!

4. Yellow City Street Food

One of the best things about Yellow City Street Food is the atmosphere. The restaurant itself is nestled in a historic old building that was once home to a bank and other businesses. It has a rustic charm that makes it seem as if you've stepped back in time. The food is always fresh and delicious, with an emphasis on using local ingredients whenever possible. The menu features a variety of dishes such as tacos; fried chicken; burgers; gyros; sandwiches; salads; soups; and more! The atmosphere at Yellow City Street Food is casual yet elegant, so you can feel like you're at home without having to dress up too much.

3. Coyote Bluff Cafe

It is one of the best restaurants in Amarillo and it boasts some of the most delicious burgers in Texas, as well as an array of other great options. Although the food is excellent, you simply can't go to this restaurant without trying their famous Coyote Burger. This burger is made with two 8oz patties, American cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and topped with their special Coyote Sauce. It is served on a toasted bun and comes with chips or fries. As you can see, this burger is massive and mighty tasty. The cafe also offers a wide selection of beers to go along with your meal, including craft brews and local favorites. Another can't miss at Coyote Bluff Cafe is the fish tacos. They are served with battered tilapia, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese on three tortillas served with chips or fries.

2. It's a Punjabi Affair

In fact, It's a Punjabi Affair has been called one of the best Indian restaurants in Amarillo. The menu includes a wide range of dishes from this exotic cuisine. Usually, the first thing people think about with Indian food is curry, but there are many other delicious options. Some of the most popular dishes at It's a Punjabi Affair are the chicken tandoori and the goat curry, which is made with tender pieces of goat cooked in a spicy curry sauce. You can also try some authentic naan bread or one of their many vegetarian dishes. The prices are reasonable, and they offer lunch specials on weekdays, so you can spend more time enjoying your meal without worrying about going over budget.

1. Tyler's Barbeque

Tyler's Barbeque is a long-time favorite among locals and visitors alike, offering a wide variety of smoked meats, creative side dishes, and refreshing drinks. It's known for being ever-so-slightly messy and for having a down-home atmosphere where you can really kick back and relax. Their meat platter is the best option if you want to sample everything they have to offer—it comes with chopped beef, sausage, pulled pork, turkey breast, ham, brisket, potato salad, coleslaw, ranch beans and green beans. And don't forget their famous jalapeño cheese bread!