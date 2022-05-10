Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Frisco, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Babe's Chicken Dinner House

Babe's Chicken Dinner House is a chain out of Texas that has locations in many places around the state. It is best known for its fried chicken and chicken-fried steak, but it also serves other foods like catfish, shrimp, salmon, and ham. The restaurant offers a family-style setting in which meals are served on platters and bowls shared by everyone at the table. They also offer chicken tenders for children who don't want to eat adult portions or foods. Diners love Babe's for its family-friendly atmosphere and its delicious comfort food options.

4. Kenny's Burger Joint

Kenny's Burger Joint is a classic burger joint in Jamaican Frisco, Texas. The restaurant serves juicy burgers, grilled and seasoned to perfection, with the best fries in town. Other menu items include chicken sandwiches, grilled chicken salads and grilled chicken wraps. All of these are great choices on their own, but they're even better when paired with a fresh beer from the bar. In addition to the food, Kenny's Burger Joint offers live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

3. Platia Greek Kouzina

2. EG Steak

This restaurant sits at the center of the main drag and offers some of the best steaks in town. If you are not a fan of steak, they also offer chicken and fish as options. They have a great atmosphere that is perfect for a date with your significant other or even just an intimate setting to take your family out to eat. To top it off, they also have great music playing inside which makes you feel like you are back home again.

1. Hutchins BBQ

Hutchins BBQ is known for its amazing and delicious food. They are a restaurant that has plenty of seating and options for take-out as well! They also have a variety of other foods including ribs, brisket, chicken, sausage and BBQ beans. Their menu changes with the season but they always have something great on it! If you are looking to go out to eat some good BBQ, then this place should definitely be on your list!