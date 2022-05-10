Frisco, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Frisco, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axOyI_0fYZXqaE00
Unsplash

5. Babe's Chicken Dinner House

Babe's Chicken Dinner House is a chain out of Texas that has locations in many places around the state. It is best known for its fried chicken and chicken-fried steak, but it also serves other foods like catfish, shrimp, salmon, and ham. The restaurant offers a family-style setting in which meals are served on platters and bowls shared by everyone at the table. They also offer chicken tenders for children who don't want to eat adult portions or foods. Diners love Babe's for its family-friendly atmosphere and its delicious comfort food options.

4. Kenny's Burger Joint

Kenny's Burger Joint is a classic burger joint in Jamaican Frisco, Texas. The restaurant serves juicy burgers, grilled and seasoned to perfection, with the best fries in town. Other menu items include chicken sandwiches, grilled chicken salads and grilled chicken wraps. All of these are great choices on their own, but they're even better when paired with a fresh beer from the bar. In addition to the food, Kenny's Burger Joint offers live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

3. Platia Greek Kouzina

If you’re looking for a fully loaded burger with all the fixings, then Kenny’s Burger Joint is the place to go. With their signature grilled-to-perfection burgers and handcrafted milkshakes, this spot is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. The menu is full of delightful options, but if you can’t decide what to get, try the Big Tasty with bacon, cheese and all the trimmings.

2. EG Steak

This restaurant sits at the center of the main drag and offers some of the best steaks in town. If you are not a fan of steak, they also offer chicken and fish as options. They have a great atmosphere that is perfect for a date with your significant other or even just an intimate setting to take your family out to eat. To top it off, they also have great music playing inside which makes you feel like you are back home again.

1. Hutchins BBQ

Hutchins BBQ is known for its amazing and delicious food. They are a restaurant that has plenty of seating and options for take-out as well! They also have a variety of other foods including ribs, brisket, chicken, sausage and BBQ beans. Their menu changes with the season but they always have something great on it! If you are looking to go out to eat some good BBQ, then this place should definitely be on your list!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy