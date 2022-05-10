Montgomery, AL

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Montgomery, Alabama

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Sushi Cafe

The Sushi Cafe is a prime spot for sushi and Japanese food. The atmosphere is perfect. It's not too loud, and the music isn't too distracting. If you're looking for a place to enjoy a conversation with a friend, you'll want to check it out. You'll be able to hear each other speak clearly without any of the awkwardness that comes with asking someone to repeat what they just said. The Sushi Cafe also has some delicious dishes, including the Golden Dragon Roll, which has tuna, salmon, yellowtail, sweet potato tempura, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. They also have another speciality roll called the Hawaiian Roll, which has crab meat and shrimp tempura topped with salmon.

4. Baumhower's Victory Grille

If you're looking for a restaurant that serves your favorite sports team, look no further than Baumhower's Victory Grille. This is a family restaurant, so it's a great place to take the kids or to meet with friends. The menu features traditional American fare such as cheeseburgers and steaks. You can order your food or drink at the bar and then go to the dining room to eat. There are also several private rooms where you can have your meal without having to share it with anyone else. With its friendly staff and delicious food, Baumhower's is one of our top five restaurants in Jamaican Montgomery.

3. Vintage Year

Vintage Year is known for its wide selection of wines from around the world. The restaurant also has an excellent staff that can help you decide which wine to pair with your meal. The interior is warm and comfortable, and the food is delicious. You'll feel like you are a part of a movie when you visit this restaurant.

2. Dreamland BBQ

Serving up some of the best barbecues in all of Alabama, Dreamland is a local favorite that everyone should visit at least once. While there are several locations around the country, you'll get the most authentic experience at the original location in Tuscaloosa. The restaurant is known for its ribs and their sweet and tangy sauce, which pairs perfectly with any meat on the menu. You can also order your meal "Alabama style," which means the sauce is served on the side. It's a great way to try a little bit of everything!

1. Central

Central is a trendy restaurant that has become quite the foodie hub for downtown Montgomery, AL. It's so popular that it's almost never quite there, and the waitlist can belong. But the food is well worth the wait! A great location for couples who want an intimate dining experience, Central specializes in duck dishes but offers plenty of other delicious options. The menu changes with the seasons to keep up with current trends and make use of whatever fresh produce they can get their hands on. If you're willing to pop in without a reservation and take a chance on being seated right away, you'll find yourself rewarded with a truly unique tasting experience that only Central can offer.

