Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5.Amore Ristorante Italiano

Amore Ristorante Italiano is known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere. If you're looking to try some traditional Italian dishes, this is the place to go. They have a wide range of options that are sure to please even the pickiest eaters in your family. The restaurant is located in downtown Birmingham, which makes it easy to get to from anywhere in town! The menu at Amore Ristorante Italiano has something for everyone. You can find everything from appetizers like Garlic Bread with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce to main courses like Chicken Parmesan. They also offer pasta dishes like Spaghetti Bolognese.

4. El Barrio

El Barrio is a modern Mexican restaurant with a casual atmosphere. It's a great place to go for drinks and dancing. The food here is great and includes both seafood and meat dishes, but it's not just the food that keeps people coming back—the bar also serves delicious handcrafted cocktails with fresh ingredients. The restaurant has been recognized by many local publications as one of Birmingham's best places for weekend entertainment.

3. Chez Fonfon

The French bistro is a classic, and Chez Fonfon offers a great example of the form. The menu has all the favorites you could want, from onion soup to steak Frites to profiteroles, along with some unexpected choices like rabbit stew and duck confit. The wine list is extensive, and the restaurant's wine cellar is well-stocked with bottles from all over France. Everything on the menu is delicious, but if you're in the mood for something more lighthearted than a full meal, try their take on the classics like escargot or foie gras.

2. Half Shell Oyster House of Birmingham

Half Shell Oyster House of Birmingham is a seafood restaurant that offers a variety of food options ranging from fried local oysters to fresh fish and more. Many people love this place because they can find seafood options in the heart of Alabama! Their menu also offers non-seafood options such as burgers, salads and steak. They even have an option for kids.

1. Highlands Bar & Grill

A Birmingham institution, Highlands Bar & Grill is a must-visit for anyone who loves delicious food and an upscale atmosphere. The menu changes seasonally, but you can expect to find items such as grilled lamb chops, roasted chicken and sea scallops with truffle butter. Desserts are also a highlight, with popular choices including a warm chocolate cake and crème brûlée.