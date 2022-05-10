Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Oxnard, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Smokin Jays

If you're looking for a BBQ, this is your place. They focus on a variety of smoked meats, but have been known to put their own spin on several other dishes as well! They've even got a few veggie options on the menu. Between the food, the service and the ambience, there's no question—Smokin' Jays have earned its spot at number five among Jamaica Oxnard's favorite restaurants.

4. The Raven Tavern

Located in the heart of Jamaica Oxnard, The Raven Tavern is a friendly neighborhood tavern with a large outdoor patio and delicious pub-style food. They serve an assortment of signature burgers and sandwiches, as well as tasty bowls of chili, tacos, salads, and soups. They also have an amazing selection of whiskey—one of the widest in California. Their outdoor seating area is dog-friendly and provides plenty of space for larger gatherings to sit back and relax.

3. The Shores Restaurant

The Shores Restaurant is one of the most popular places in town. It’s a great place to go if you want some delicious food without having to spend too much money on it. They serve all types of food here from sandwiches to seafood dishes and everything in between. One can get anything from a simple hamburger to something more exotic like fried calamari or crab cakes. One can have any dietary restrictions then they have options for those as well such as gluten-free items and vegetarian options too! The staff at this establishment is always friendly and welcoming, which makes it very easy to work with if there are any issues while dining there. The waiters are knowledgeable about what they’re serving so they can answer questions or make suggestions based on customer feedback – this ensures that everyone has an enjoyable experience every time they visit this location!

2. Gyromania

This place has pretty good food and it can get very busy at lunchtime. The meat is good, the salad bar is fresh and the staff is great.

1. Hollywood Beach Cafe

Hollywood Beach Cafe is known as the best breakfast place in town. They have a full menu of breakfast and lunch items, but what they’re really famous for is their fresh-baked cinnamon rolls. You’re sure to find a line out the door (even if it is extremely small) on the weekends, but don’t let that deter you—the staff moves quickly, so you won’t have to wait long for your meal. Get there early and enjoy your meal on the patio with a view of the water.