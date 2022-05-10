Augusta, GA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Augusta, Georgia

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. The SolFood Kitchen

The SolFood Kitchen is a small restaurant with a great location in Augusta. They serve awesome vegan and vegetarian food that everyone can enjoy. The staff are very friendly and the atmosphere is relaxing and informal. The SolFood Kitchen has a wide range of options, from barbecue sandwiches to salads, and everything tastes great. Their prices are reasonable, the portions are generous and the service is fast. If you're looking for good vegetarian or vegan food in Augusta, this is definitely the place to go.

4. Frog Hollow Tavern

Frog Hollow Tavern is a popular spot in Augusta, Georgia, and they're known for their delicious food and excellent service. The restaurant itself has a modern, rustic vibe. Many guests take advantage of the outdoor seating area to enjoy the fresh air while they eat. Frog Hollow Tavern is known for its fantastic Sunday brunch, but they also serve delicious dinner fare. Among their most popular items, you'll find dishes like sweet potato gnocchi, which is made with hand-cut pasta that's served with a seasonal vegetable blend and topped with mushrooms and crispy pork belly. They also offer a variety of sandwiches, including crispy chicken with pimento cheese on Texas toast and shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato on ciabatta bread. If you're looking for something lighter, be sure to try the smoked salmon Caesar salad or the grilled shrimp flatbread.

3. Frog & the Hen

Frog & the Hen is a family-owned restaurant that offers some of the best food in Augusta. Located on Broad Street, Frog & the Hen offers great service and some of the most delicious dishes in town. The menu includes bacon-wrapped shrimp, steaks, hamburgers, salads, homemade soup and more. In addition to their amazing food, Frog & the Hen also has an extensive beer selection. They have craft beers from all over the world as well as local favorites. The atmosphere at Frog & the Hen is fun and relaxed.

2. Abel Brown Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar

The restaurant's interior is just as inviting as its food—with warm lighting, a wall of living plants, and an open kitchen where you can watch the chefs in action—and it's no surprise that this eatery has been rated one of the best restaurants in Georgia by OpenTable. There are plenty of options for those who don't eat oysters or meat, too; there are sides like roasted mushrooms with bacon jam, as well as vegetarian hot dogs with sesame slaw and homemade ketchup. If you've never had the opportunity to experience southern cuisine surrounded by locals who know how to do it right, Abel Brown is an ideal place to start.

1. Finch & Fifth

This restaurant is the perfect place to spend the night with friends and family. Finch & Fifth has a warm and comfortable environment with a great selection of authentic Jamaican cuisine to choose from. The staff is very welcoming and friendly, which makes for a pleasant experience overall.

The menu features dishes such as Jerk Chicken, Curried Goat, and Oxtail served alongside traditional sides like rice & peas or plantains. They also offer an extensive selection of appetizers including fried plantain chips, sweet potato fries, and samosas.

