Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Table 28

Diners seeking a uniquely local culinary experience will appreciate the carefully-crafted meals served at Table 28, where fresh ingredients from regional producers and purveyors find their way into every dish. The dinner menu features a wide range of traditional American fare, including salads, burgers and steaks. However, there's also a variety of seafood dishes; in fact, the restaurant's signature entree is its broiled seafood platter with shrimp, scallops and cod. If you're looking for something even more luxurious, try the lobster tail dinner option. Table 28 also has an extensive wine list. All meals can be enjoyed in the elegant dining room or on the patio overlooking the city skyline.

4. Maddie’s Place

Maddie’s Place has a menu to satisfy any craving, whether it be for comfort food, a big salad or a bowl of soup. Customers can get chicken and dumplings, daily specials, crab salad and more. The restaurant also serves breakfast all day. Popular items include the corned beef hash and eggs and the fried gizzards.

The restaurant’s modern, rustic design makes it an inviting spot to eat at any time of day. The atmosphere is casual and upbeat, making it perfect for families or large groups. Maddie’s Place has two locations in Little Rock: one in the Heights neighborhood and one at Hillcrest.

3. The Root Cafe

It sources its meat and produces from local farmers, ensuring the highest quality ingredients for its dishes. The most popular item on the menu is sometimes considered to be the roasted chicken club sandwich with bacon, avocado and tomato. The sandwich comes with a side of chips or fries as well as coleslaw. There are also plenty of vegetarian options available, such as vegetable chili and a hummus plate.

2. Petit and Keet

With an extensive menu that includes everything from duck breast in a cherry-port reduction sauce to chorizo macaroni and cheese, Petit & Keet has become a go-to spot for both locals and visitors. The restaurant's interior is just as impressive as its cuisine, with floor-to-ceiling windows and gorgeous views of the Little Rock skyline. If you're lucky enough to be at Petit & Keet on a sunny day, take advantage of their patio seating and enjoy the fresh air while you dine.You'll also find a full bar at Petit & Keet, including a wide range of beer and wine options. If you're not quite sure what you want to pair with your dinner, ask your server for recommendations. They'll be happy to help you choose the perfect drink from their menu.

1. Samantha’s Tap Room & Wood Grill

Samantha’s Tap Room & Wood Grill is a cool place to chill with friends for a hearty meal, good conversation and a few beers. It is located in the River Market district of Little Rock. It brings to the scene an uncommon cuisine style- the wood-fired grill. Their menu ranges from pizzas, burgers, and salads to stir-fry dishes, pasta and steaks. The bar has a wide selection of alcoholic drinks including craft beers, mixed drinks and a great wine menu. The restaurant also hosts special events such as live band performances on Friday nights and Sunday brunch.