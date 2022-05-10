Little Rock, AR

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouHMx_0fYYupAR00
Unsplash

5. Table 28

Diners seeking a uniquely local culinary experience will appreciate the carefully-crafted meals served at Table 28, where fresh ingredients from regional producers and purveyors find their way into every dish. The dinner menu features a wide range of traditional American fare, including salads, burgers and steaks. However, there's also a variety of seafood dishes; in fact, the restaurant's signature entree is its broiled seafood platter with shrimp, scallops and cod. If you're looking for something even more luxurious, try the lobster tail dinner option. Table 28 also has an extensive wine list. All meals can be enjoyed in the elegant dining room or on the patio overlooking the city skyline.

4. Maddie’s Place

Maddie’s Place has a menu to satisfy any craving, whether it be for comfort food, a big salad or a bowl of soup. Customers can get chicken and dumplings, daily specials, crab salad and more. The restaurant also serves breakfast all day. Popular items include the corned beef hash and eggs and the fried gizzards.

The restaurant’s modern, rustic design makes it an inviting spot to eat at any time of day. The atmosphere is casual and upbeat, making it perfect for families or large groups. Maddie’s Place has two locations in Little Rock: one in the Heights neighborhood and one at Hillcrest.

3. The Root Cafe

It sources its meat and produces from local farmers, ensuring the highest quality ingredients for its dishes. The most popular item on the menu is sometimes considered to be the roasted chicken club sandwich with bacon, avocado and tomato. The sandwich comes with a side of chips or fries as well as coleslaw. There are also plenty of vegetarian options available, such as vegetable chili and a hummus plate.

2. Petit and Keet

With an extensive menu that includes everything from duck breast in a cherry-port reduction sauce to chorizo macaroni and cheese, Petit & Keet has become a go-to spot for both locals and visitors. The restaurant's interior is just as impressive as its cuisine, with floor-to-ceiling windows and gorgeous views of the Little Rock skyline. If you're lucky enough to be at Petit & Keet on a sunny day, take advantage of their patio seating and enjoy the fresh air while you dine.You'll also find a full bar at Petit & Keet, including a wide range of beer and wine options. If you're not quite sure what you want to pair with your dinner, ask your server for recommendations. They'll be happy to help you choose the perfect drink from their menu.

1. Samantha’s Tap Room & Wood Grill

Samantha’s Tap Room & Wood Grill is a cool place to chill with friends for a hearty meal, good conversation and a few beers. It is located in the River Market district of Little Rock. It brings to the scene an uncommon cuisine style- the wood-fired grill. Their menu ranges from pizzas, burgers, and salads to stir-fry dishes, pasta and steaks. The bar has a wide selection of alcoholic drinks including craft beers, mixed drinks and a great wine menu. The restaurant also hosts special events such as live band performances on Friday nights and Sunday brunch.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy