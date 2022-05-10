Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Port St Lucie, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Meating Street

At Meating Street, you'll find a wide selection of mouth-watering dishes with the freshest ingredients cooked to perfection. They have a full bar and offer daily specials. Their popular menu items include the double cheeseburger, the steak burger, and their Mexican-style street corn. They often have live music in the evenings, which really adds to the atmosphere.

4. Zest Kitchen & Bar

One of the most famous restaurants in Port St. Lucie, Zest Kitchen & Bar is a great spot to go for a lunch or dinner date. The menu is full of modern American fares, like polenta fries and roasted cauliflower salad. The bar also serves unusual and innovative cocktails.

3. Luso Grille

Luso Grille is a Portuguese and Brazilian restaurant in Port St. Lucie, Florida that's been around for over years, but it's still got hipsters lining up down the street to get in. The family-run business is locally famous for its authentic Portuguese fare, which includes tripe stew (the best of its kind), blood sausage, and whole fish with rice. It's also known for the large barbecues they grill out front every day.

2. Pastaio

The Italian cuisine at Pastaio is simply delicious. The menu includes a variety of options, ranging from homemade pasta to seafood dishes and pizza. The most popular dish is the salmon arrosto, which is salmon served on a bed of potatoes, with sauteed spinach on the side.

1. Fernando’s Dockside Grille

If you love seafood, then there is no place in Florida to get the best seafood than Fernando’s Dockside Grille. Reservations are made before going there if you want to be served. The restaurant takes pride in its own lobsters which are caught daily from the sea just outside their restaurant. They also serve fresh oysters and clams, as well as other seafood such as shrimp and fish. All these meals are prepared by professional chefs who know how to prepare all the ingredients for maximum flavor and taste. Their desserts are also something you will always remember whenever you think about this restaurant, so save some space for dessert when going here.