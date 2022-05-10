Worcester, MA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Worcester, Massachusetts

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.


Unsplash

5. BirchTree Bread Company

If you are looking for an amazing bakery in Worcester, BirchTree Bread Company is the place to go. They specialize in handcrafted loaves of bread and pastries. Luckily, they only serve a limited number of items each day, so everything you order is made fresh! Their menu changes daily, and they post their menu on their Instagram account. This way you can see what they are preparing for the day, and know exactly what to expect when you arrive. On top of it all, their coffee is delicious as well. Be sure to try the Breakfast Sandwich and a cup of the Mocha Java espresso blend!

4. Belmont Vegetarian

Belmont Vegetarian is a restaurant that truly embraces the idea of vegetarian cuisine. Though the menu does offer some non-vegetarian dishes, there is a large focus on creating unique and flavorful food without using meat. There are also plenty of vegan options, so the menu is suitable for nearly everyone. The restaurant offers an extensive selection of vegetarian and vegan meals, including several incarnations of tofu, salads and stir-fry dishes. Though you might be tempted to fill up on this delicious dish, be sure to save room for dessert. If you're looking to enjoy delicious food in a laid back environment, then Belmont Vegetarian Restaurant is the place for you!

3. Mare E Monti

Mare E Monti is a highly-recommended Italian restaurant, and for good reason. The food is scrumptious, and the service is always fast and friendly. It's a favorite among locals because of its relaxing atmosphere and tasty cuisine. The venue's best dishes include the pasta with meatballs, sausage, and meat sauce; mozzarella cheese sticks; chicken Parmesan; steak pizzaiola; stuffed mushrooms; and shrimp scampi.

2. Fatima's Cafe

Fatima's Cafe is one of the best Jamaican restaurants in the Worcester County area. Their menu has a wide variety of options that serve both breakfast and lunch, and all at very reasonable prices. The atmosphere at Fatima's Cafe is relaxed but also lively with lots of friendly banter between guests. With loyal customers coming from towns all over the county to dine here, it could be considered one of the most popular restaurants in Jamaica Worcester, Massachusetts.

1. Shawarma Palace

Shawarma Palace is a family-owned restaurant in Worcester, Massachusetts. They serve their guests the highest quality, freshly prepared meals with the freshest ingredients possible. Their menu is composed of all sorts of Levantine, Mediterranean, Middle-Eastern and Lebanese cuisine expertly crafted, always fresh, and cooked to order.

