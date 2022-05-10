Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Columbus, Georgia

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnINl_0fYYejXx00
Unsplash

5. Epic

What makes Epic so popular? Their food is as diverse as their guests. They offer everything from ribs and burgers, to seafood and pasta. Epic has a lounge area for those who like to relax and enjoy a drink with friends, and a dance floor for those who want to get up, dance and enjoy the music with friends. The service is excellent! There is always plenty of staff walking around to make sure guests are satisfied with their meals and drinks. The atmosphere is great too! You can either sit inside, in the small lounge area or outside on the patio. Overall, Epic is a great place to catch up with friends over good food, drinks and music.

4. The Loft

It's an ideal place to meet up with friends for lunch or take a date for a cozy dinner—the ambience is very romantic, with dim lighting and simple decorations that focus the attention on the food without being too distracting. The Loft is known for its delicious American cuisine and has some of the best burgers in Columbus. Their wide variety of appetizers includes staples like wings and potato skins, as well as more unique foods such as fried green tomatoes and stuffed mushrooms. Their salads are fresh and plentiful, and their sandwiches include options like grilled mahi-mahi and turkey ciabatta. They have beer, wine, and cocktails to go along with your meal, as well as plenty of desserts to choose from after you've finished your entree. If you're looking for a comfortable place downtown where you can enjoy some great food at a reasonable price, The Loft is an excellent option.

3. Buckhead Steak - Wine

Buckhead Steak & Wine is another popular restaurant in Columbus that offers a wide selection of excellent dishes. You will get to choose from an array of the finest steaks, chicken and sandwiches. The menu also features some amazing salads, burgers and side dishes. The restaurant has a casual atmosphere.

2. 11th and Bay Southern Table

11th and Bay Southern Table is a restaurant located in Columbus that is dedicated to serving Southern-style cuisine. Some of their most popular items include the shrimp and grits, which are prepared with creamy cheese grits topped with bacon gravy, homemade pimento cheese, and fried okra. They also have an extensive selection of burgers, sandwiches, and seafood dishes. 11th and Bay offers an atmosphere that is warm and welcoming, making it a perfect family-friendly dining option.

1. Mabella's Italian Steakhouse

Mabella's Italian Steakhouse is a popular chain that has locations in Columbus, Georgia. You can dine in the main dining room or choose to sit on the outdoor patio with a view of the Chattahoochee River—perfect for warmer months when it's nice to enjoy some fresh air. Mabella's is known for its top-quality steaks at affordable prices, as well as its large wine selection with over 100 bottles from around the world. The restaurant boasts an extensive array of Italian favorites, including all the classics: antipasti, pasta dishes and desserts. For example, there is a wide range of pizza options, from classic pepperoni to more unique combinations like white pizza with garlic cream sauce and grilled chicken in a white wine lemon butter sauce. There are also plenty of vegetarian options available on the menu.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy