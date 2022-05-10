Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Columbus, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Epic

What makes Epic so popular? Their food is as diverse as their guests. They offer everything from ribs and burgers, to seafood and pasta. Epic has a lounge area for those who like to relax and enjoy a drink with friends, and a dance floor for those who want to get up, dance and enjoy the music with friends. The service is excellent! There is always plenty of staff walking around to make sure guests are satisfied with their meals and drinks. The atmosphere is great too! You can either sit inside, in the small lounge area or outside on the patio. Overall, Epic is a great place to catch up with friends over good food, drinks and music.

4. The Loft

It's an ideal place to meet up with friends for lunch or take a date for a cozy dinner—the ambience is very romantic, with dim lighting and simple decorations that focus the attention on the food without being too distracting. The Loft is known for its delicious American cuisine and has some of the best burgers in Columbus. Their wide variety of appetizers includes staples like wings and potato skins, as well as more unique foods such as fried green tomatoes and stuffed mushrooms. Their salads are fresh and plentiful, and their sandwiches include options like grilled mahi-mahi and turkey ciabatta. They have beer, wine, and cocktails to go along with your meal, as well as plenty of desserts to choose from after you've finished your entree. If you're looking for a comfortable place downtown where you can enjoy some great food at a reasonable price, The Loft is an excellent option.

3. Buckhead Steak - Wine

Buckhead Steak & Wine is another popular restaurant in Columbus that offers a wide selection of excellent dishes. You will get to choose from an array of the finest steaks, chicken and sandwiches. The menu also features some amazing salads, burgers and side dishes. The restaurant has a casual atmosphere.

2. 11th and Bay Southern Table

11th and Bay Southern Table is a restaurant located in Columbus that is dedicated to serving Southern-style cuisine. Some of their most popular items include the shrimp and grits, which are prepared with creamy cheese grits topped with bacon gravy, homemade pimento cheese, and fried okra. They also have an extensive selection of burgers, sandwiches, and seafood dishes. 11th and Bay offers an atmosphere that is warm and welcoming, making it a perfect family-friendly dining option.

1. Mabella's Italian Steakhouse

Mabella's Italian Steakhouse is a popular chain that has locations in Columbus, Georgia. You can dine in the main dining room or choose to sit on the outdoor patio with a view of the Chattahoochee River—perfect for warmer months when it's nice to enjoy some fresh air. Mabella's is known for its top-quality steaks at affordable prices, as well as its large wine selection with over 100 bottles from around the world. The restaurant boasts an extensive array of Italian favorites, including all the classics: antipasti, pasta dishes and desserts. For example, there is a wide range of pizza options, from classic pepperoni to more unique combinations like white pizza with garlic cream sauce and grilled chicken in a white wine lemon butter sauce. There are also plenty of vegetarian options available on the menu.