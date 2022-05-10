Fontana, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Fontana, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Sierra Noodle House

This restaurant serves up all kinds of rice and noodle dishes, with a few authentic Thai specials on the menu, too. Try out their Pad Thai or the Chicken Satay for something a little more unique than your standard noodle house fare—although their more traditional dishes are delicious as well!

4. Fontana Pho

Fontana Pho’s menu is inspired by Vietnamese food, which explains why their signature dish is pho. Pho is a famous beef noodle soup in Vietnam and Fontana Pho offers the best bowl of pho in the area. The broth of the pho here is simmered for hours to make sure that it has a rich flavor. The restaurant also offers a variety of other noodle dishes like Pad Thai and rice vermicelli bowls with different toppings. They also serve traditional Vietnamese iced coffee with sweetened condensed milk.

3. Nokki Thai Kitchen

Nokki Thai Kitchen is a casual eatery that specializes in authentic Thai cuisine. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and it serves a variety of items, including appetizers, soups, salads, curries, stir-fry dishes, noodle dishes and fried rice entrees. All entrees are served with your choice of chicken, beef or tofu. There are also vegetarian options available on the menu. In addition to providing dine-in service in its dining room, Nokki Thai Kitchen also offers takeout service and can deliver food to customers within a two-mile radius of the restaurant.

2. The Hot Spot

This restaurant is mainly known for its outdoor seating, but you will want to make sure that you get there early if you are looking for a good table. If you can't get outside, however, don't worry about it; the food is just as good inside. They have great barbecue chicken and ribs, especially their baby's back ribs which are super tender and juicy. You can also get some pretty delicious steak or even a great burger if you're not in the mood for something a little more exotic. You can eat until your heart's content and then walk off your meal by strolling along with the many shops in the area when you're done.

1. La Tapatia Mexican Grill

La Tapatia Mexican Grill is an excellent place to eat if you're looking for an authentic meal with friendly service. The menu includes all of your favorite Mexican dishes such as tacos al pastor, burritos, tamales and more! There is also a full bar with beer on tap so you can quench your thirst while waiting for your order. Hispanics living here who were looking for something more than fast-food chains could offer them: homemade dishes made from scratch using fresh ingredients sourced locally whenever possible.

