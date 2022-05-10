Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Fayetteville, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Umami

Umami is a Japanese word that means "yummy" or "delicious." It's the flavor that you get from cooked mushrooms and roasted tomatoes. It's the flavor that is present in broths, cheeses, and soy sauce. Umami is an elusive flavor, but it's one of those flavors that your customers are looking for. If you want to up your game and make it clear you're the best restaurant in town, make sure you have umami as part of your secret recipe.

So what makes something umami? It's a combination of glutamate (the amino acid responsible for the savory taste), inosinate (found in meat), and guanylate (found in mushrooms). When they are combined, they create the fifth taste: umami.

4. Mission Bbq

Mission BBQ is the best BBQ in Fayetteville and possibly the world. They have a military theme that is really appealing to me. The staff is always friendly and the food comes out quickly. In fact, we eat there so often that the staff knows us by name. They have great sandwiches, salads, and desserts. My favorite item on the menu is their brisket which they smoke for 12 hours at a low temperature. It's tender, juicy, and full of flavor. The prices are very reasonable too. We love to sit on their patio but it gets crowded fast so get there early. They also deliver!

3. Marybill's Cafe & Elbow Room

There are barbecue joints, and then there’s Mac’s Speed Shop. We’ve blended BBQ, BEER, and BIKES to create a truly unique experience. They have live music, events, and a dog-friendly patio where one can bring the whole family. Whether riding a Harley or driving a minivan, you’ll feel right at home.

Mac’s Speed Shop is a must-visit restaurant in Fayetteville. It follows the traditional BBQ premises of serving barbecued meats, such as ribs, but also caters to vegetarians and vegans. The Mac’s Speed Shop menu includes a range of foods like hot dogs, chicken wings, and nachos in addition to the barbecued meats seen on most menus. This restaurant also boasts a large beer selection and live music.

2. Mac's Speed Shop - Fayetteville

1. Pharaohs Village

Here at Pharaoh's Village, they offer a variety of Mediterranean foods that taste true to their traditional heritage. At Pharaoh's Village, you can always expect quality ingredients and service.

Pharaoh's Village is the place for all of your Mediterranean cuisine needs. They offer a variety of different foods and flavors, as well as salads, seafood, and wraps. Pharaoh's Village is also a great place to have a party or meeting at. Every week they have new events with live entertainment, belly dancers, and other customers. Come see why Pharaoh's Village is the best Mediterranean food in Fayetteville!